Surprise! Demi Moore Hilariously Roasts Ex-Husband Bruce Willis About Diapers, Die Hard & More

Demi Moore didn’t hold back when it came time to roast her ex-husband Bruce Willis!

Making a surprise appearance towards the end of the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, which was taped on Saturday at The Hollywood Palladium, the 55-year-old actress cracked jokes about their marriage, his skills as a parent and how he got one of his career-defining roles.

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” began the star, who was married to Willis for 12 years from 1987 to 2000. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked.”

Joking about her ex’s parenting style, Moore added: “Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper.’”

In addition to their 29-year-old daughter Rumer, the pair also share daughters Scout, 26, and Tallulah Belle, 24 — all of whom were in attendance to watch their father’s roast.

“Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper,” said Moore. “Some things never change.”

Demi Moore Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Moore also joked that her husband only landed his role in Pulp Fiction after paying a visit to Harvey Weinstein‘s hotel room.

“I was there for some special moments. Groundbreaking,” she continued. “Bruce got his career-breaking moment in Pulp Fiction, and it seemed really odd at the time, this big action star in a little indie film, but Bruce went over to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel, and I don’t know, but he came back and said, ‘I got the part!’ ”

Although the joke could have rubbed the audience the wrong way, the crowd didn’t seem to mind, reacting to the remark with applause.

Willis was also seen laughing throughout his ex’s time at the podium.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Neilson Barnard/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

The event was hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played a young version of Willis’ character in the 2012 film Looper and also featured jokes from some of Willis’ costars and friends, including Edward Norton, Cybill Shepherd, Martha Stewart, Dennis Rodman and Jeff Ross.

RELATED: Rumer Willis on Her Parents’ Relationship: ‘They Always Made an Effort’

Willis told reporters at the event that he agreed to participate in the roast because “these guys are all my friends, and they are all crazy in their own right.”

“It’s just going to be a big room full of laughter, and you don’t see things like that very often. You don’t see, ‘Let’s go down there and laugh as much as we can,’” he said, adding that “it doesn’t bother me when someone takes the piss out of me.”

“This is going to be a big party,” he remarked.

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis airs on July 29 at 10 p.m. on Comedy Central.