Demi Moore Remembers Kelly Preston with Sweet Throwback Featuring John Travolta, Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is mourning the loss of her close friend Kelly Preston.

On Monday, the day after Preston died at 57 after a private two-year struggle with breast cancer, Moore posted a throwback shot featuring Preston and her husband John Travolta goofing around with Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis. The sweet photo shows Willis holding up a child, possibly eldest daughter Rumer, while Preston jokingly bites into her foot. Moore and Travolta smile in the background of the picture.

Moore and Willis and Travolta and Preston were two of Hollywood's biggest power couples in the '80s and '90s. Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, later divorced in 2000.

"The world has lost one of the most beautiful, kind, generous, tender-loving souls that has graced this earth. Rest easy @therealkellypreston, we will miss you," Moore wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Preston is survived by Travolta, 66, whom she married in 1991, and their kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9. The couple also had son Jett, who died at 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009.

Dozens of celebrity friends have mourned Preston's death since PEOPLE exclusively revealed the tragic news through a family representative late Sunday night. Her husband Travolta led the way in tributes.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta shared on Instagram. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered."

Maria Shriver tweeted that she is "shocked," remembering Preston as "such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife."

"My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston," Shriver, 64, added.

Daniel Dae Kim reflected on starring with Preston in the 1999 film For Love of the Game, tweeting that he was "lucky" enough to work with her. "We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good," he wrote. "I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace 🙏🏼"

Cameron Crowe, who directed the 1996 film Jerry Maguire starring Tom Cruise, Renée Zellweger and Preston, told PEOPLE exclusively the actress "was one of the best-kept acting secrets in movies when we gave her the role in Jerry Maguire."

"It was her second act as an actor," the director, 63, said. "She had done lighter stuff with gusto, but it was clear she had much more to say and do in her career. She’d come close on some big parts, but we were lucky to get her when she was ready to fire on all cylinders … and that she did."