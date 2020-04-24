Demi Moore & Her Daughters Ponder What Birds They Would Be While Social Distancing with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is continuing to make the most of her time with her daughters while staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 57, appeared in a video shared on her daughter Tallulah's business Instagram @shopwyllis on Thursday, which also featured her older daughters Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Homebodies Pt. 1 If each of you could be a bird, what kind of bird would you be?" the caption read. "@buuski @scoutlaruewillis @rumerwillis @demimoore Video by @dillonbuss."

The question was answered by each of the sisters and Moore, who sat next to them on a couch while holding her dog.

"I think mine is some type of crane or egret," Scout said. "They always feel like an omen of peace when I see them."

Tallulah, 26, answered next, saying, "I feel like, definitely, [an] albino peacock. I feel connected to that. I don't know there’s something majestic about albinos in animals. To be reduced down to just one hue and still be majestic. I don't know there's just layers there that I like."

Moore said that while she doesn't see herself in relation to birds, she can see herself as a chicken.

"On one level they are functional and they serve to bring about food to others," she said. "So maybe a pink, fluffy chicken."

Rumer chose two birds, saying, "A flamingo because they’re very chill to be where they are but can also balance on one foot, so the deal with being off-balance well. And also a hummingbird because they are nurturers of the plants."

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Blended Families Who've Come Out Stronger As They've Come Together

Her mother added, "They also can move backward and forward. No other bird can do that, they operate like a helicopter. I think they have a tremendous magical and spiritual experience."

She continued, "I also would say I connect with like a hawk. Maybe the phoenix. That is me."

The G.I. Jane actress has been social distancing with her daughters, her ex-husband Bruce Willis and her daughters' boyfriends as well as some family friends in the family's home in Hailey, Idaho.

Scout revealed the reason why her father's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, weren't with them while on the Dopey podcast late last week.

RELATED: Demi Moore and Ex Bruce Willis Have a Family Paint Night While They Self-Isolate Together

"It’s actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—— with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," Scout told Dave, the podcast host.

"So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," Scout said.

As for what it's been like for her and her sisters to be in the same roof with both of her parents, Scout said it's been "funny."

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” Scout admitted. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute."

She added, "It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."