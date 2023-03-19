Demi Moore Shares Video of Family Singing to Bruce Willis for His 68th Birthday: 'Love You'

Bruce Willis' family is celebrating his special day with love, laughter, and a birthday serenade!

In honor of Willis' 68th birthday Sunday, ex-wife Demi Moore posted a home video to Instagram featuring the family — including his wife Emma Heming Willis and his kids — singing a hearty rendition of "Happy Birthday" and offering up a dessert with candles.

Willis appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

The video of Sunday's celebration is the first the family has posted of him since they shared the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

When the family revealed Willis' FTD diagnosis last month, they said in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.

Frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threatens the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This means that parts of these lobes atrophy, and the shrinking of these areas can cause speech issues, emotional problems and changes in personality.