"I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had," the actress said

Demi Moore Opens Up About Self-Isolating with Ex Bruce Willis and Family: 'It Was Really a Blessing'

Demi Moore feels "grateful" that she was able to stay home with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their children at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 58, opened up about the experience during her appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, sharing that their time together was one of the "blessings" to have come from global crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," she said. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

Moore and Willis, 65, self-isolated with daughters Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, in April at the Idaho home where they had raised their children before their divorce.

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us," Moore recalled, explaining that Willis' wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — were able to join the group "a little bit later when the kids were finished with school"

"It was really a blessing," the mother of three continued. "It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing."

Moore added that her adult daughters "love their little sisters."

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore said. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

Moore and Willis were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2000.

In her memoir Inside Out, Moore detailed their split, writing, "It's a funny thing to say, but I'm very proud of our divorce."

"I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons," she wrote. "But I didn't, and neither did he."

Moore admitted the seperation "wasn't easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents."

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," she added.

Image zoom (left to right) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since their separation, the two have remained friends.

Willis married Emma in 2009, and Moore attended the pair's vow renewal ceremony in March 2019.