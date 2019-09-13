Demi Moore Claims Ashton Kutcher Cheated on Her and More Bombshells from Her Memoir: Report

Demi Moore‘s memoir Inside Out isn’t set to hit shelves until later this month, but many of the book’s most shocking revelations are outlined in the actress’ new interview with The New York Times.

“It’s exciting, and yet I feel very vulnerable,” Moore, 56, said of the memoir. “There is no cover of a character. It’s not somebody else’s interpretation of me.”

Here are the reported biggest bombshells from Inside Out per the Times.

Moore was raped at age 15

According to the Times, the memoir begins by recounting her childhood moving around the country before her family settled down in southern California. In the book, Moore reportedly writes about being raped at age 15 and moving out of her mother’s house a year later.

Moore says Bruce Willis felt like her career was taking time away from their family

In the book, Moore also reportedly writes about balancing her career, raising her daughters and her three marriages — including her relationship with ex-husbands Bruce Willis (they were married from 1987-2000) and Ashton Kutcher (2005-2013).

According to the Times, Moore writes that Willis thought her acting career took time away from their family, and he reportedly told her he wasn’t sure if he wanted to be married. The couple shares daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25.

Image zoom Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Moore says she suffered a miscarriage while dating Kutcher, and that he later cheated on her

After her split from Willis, Moore began dating Kutcher in 2003. Because he was 15 years younger than her, Moore told the Times, their relationship felt like “a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

The Times reports that Moore became pregnant after she and Kutcher began dating. She lost the child, a girl who she would have named Chaplin Ray, six months into the pregnancy.

Image zoom Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore Jason Merritt/Getty

RELATED: Demi Moore Writes About Addiction, Marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher in New Memoir

After the couple married in 2005, Moore and Kutcher reportedly sought out fertility treatments, but she began drinking and abusing Vicodin, and the couple divorced in 2013.

According to the Times, the couple’s split came after Moore learned that Kutcher had cheated on her. The Times says Kutcher didn’t respond to their request for comment.

The actress had a seizure while partying with her daughter

The Times reports that Moore suffered a seizure while partying with daughter Rumer in 2012. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that Moore collapsed into convulsions at her L.A. home in January 2012 and was hospitalized before going to rehab for addiction and an eating disorder.

“Part of my life was clearly unraveling,” Moore told the Times, which reports that she is now sober. “I had no career … No relationship.”

Image zoom Rumer Willis and Demi Moore Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Image zoom Demi Moore George Pimentel/Getty

RELATED: Demi Moore’s Memoir Reveals She Was Raped at 15 and Abused Vicodin After Miscarriage: Report

Speaking to the Times about her mother’s memoir, Moore’s daughter Scout said she was proud of her mother for “doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode.”

“We grow up thinking that our parents are these immovable gods of Olympus,” Rumer added to the newspaper. “Obviously, as we grow older, we start to realize how much our parents are just people.”

Inside Out is set to hit shelves Sept. 24.