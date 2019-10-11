Demi Moore Shares the Perfect Now and Then Throwback with Former Costar Melanie Griffith

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith had a Now and Then reunion!

Moore, 56, shared a photo of herself and Griffith, 62, on Instagram Thursday in which the two posed together while at Moore’s Inside Out book party in Los Angeles in September.

Along with the recent photo of them, Moore also shared a bit of movie history with a second photo of herself and Griffith posing in costume for their 1996 film Now and Then.

“Now and Then 😉 @melaniegriffith #TBT,” Moore wrote in the caption.

Griffith commented, “Girlfriend!!♥️♥️♥️”

The film follows three friends as they reconvene to help their fourth friend through her pregnancy. The group shares their memories of the unforgettable 1970 summer in which they all felt themselves grow up.

Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith in Now and Then

The film follows parallel timelines contrasting four young friends — Samantha (Gaby Hoffmann), Roberta (Christina Ricci), Chrissy (Ashleigh Ashton Moore) and Teeny (Thora Birch) — with the women they grew up to be — played by Moore, Rosie O’Donnell, Rita Wilson and Griffith, respectively.

Although the film received mostly negative reviews upon its release, it proved to be a moderate financial success. It grossed over $37.5 million with just a $12 million budget.

In September 2018, Moore brought her three daughters for a screening of the film.

Moore took the stage alongside Birch, 37, screenwriter I. Marlene King and director Lesli Linka Glatter. The group introduced the film to a packed audience and posed together in a diner setting much like the one their younger counterparts often went to for ice cream floats in the film.

The film was 30-year-old Rumer’s first role in a film as Angela Albertson, Samantha’s younger sister. It also starred Hank Azaria, Bonnie Hunt and Cloris Leachman.