Demi Moore Hilariously Jokes About the One Male Costar Who Didn't Deserve More Money than Her

Demi Moore is spilling her guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The actress, 56, played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with host James Corden in which they took turns asking each other personal questions and given the choice: answer truthfully or eat a disgusting combination of food in front of them.

“You are viewed as a pioneer for equal pay for women in Hollywood. Who is an actor you’ve worked with who got paid more money than you who didn’t deserve to?” Corden asked Moore while laughing.

The actress laughed and joked, “Where do I start with the list?”

“I don’t know if I can say he didn’t deserve it, that’s not up to me to say,” Moore began, before adding, “I’d say, Bruce Willis. I can’t say he didn’t deserve it!”

Laughing along with the audience, Corden said, “You’re not answering the question!”

Image zoom Demi Moore Charley Gallay/Getty

Shaking her head, Moore remained adamant and said, “I can’t say it,” and then took a shot of hot sauce.

Moore and Willis have starred in three films together: 1991’s Mortal Thoughts, 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and 2003’s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in which Willis appeared in an uncredited role.

While Moore joked about the pay disparity between the two, the exes have remained good friends since their divorce in 2000. They have three daughters together: Rumer, 31; Scout, 28; Tallulah, 25.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Demi Moore Hilariously Roasts Ex-Husband Bruce Willis About Diapers, Die Hard & More

Image zoom Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Moore wrote about their relationship and split in her memoir Inside Out, writing she was “very proud” of how they handled their separation.

The Ghost star admitted the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

In fact, Moore said, “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

In September, Willis and his wife Emma Heming stepped out in support of Moore at the launch party for her book in Los Angeles.

Inside Out is now available for purchase.