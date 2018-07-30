Demi Moore Jokes Bruce Willis Got Cast in Pulp Fiction by Visiting 'Harvey Weinstein’s Hotel'

Demi Moore made an eyebrow-raising joke about how her ex-husband Bruce Willis got cast in one of his career-defining roles.

While making a surprise appearance during the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, the 55-year-old actress joked that Willis only got cast in Pulp Fiction, which was produced by Harvey Weinstein, after visiting the producer’s hotel room.

“We were married almost 12 years, and that’s like 84 in Bruce Willis years,” she remarked, before adding that she “was there for some special moments — groundbreaking.”

“Bruce got his career-breaking moment in Pulp Fiction, and it seemed really odd at the time, this big action star doing a little indie film,” she continued. “But Bruce went over to Harvey Weinstein’s hotel, and I don’t know. He came back swinging that ball gag and then he said, ‘I got the part!’ ”

Despite the controversial nature of the joke, Willis appeared to enjoy it, as the actor was seen laughing and clapping.

Over 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since the New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October. Many women allege that the misconduct took place while they were alone with Weinstein in a hotel room.

Weinstein, 66, has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.

After being introduced by roastmaster Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played a young version of Willis’ character in the 2012 film Looper, Moore asked her ex: “Are you surprised?”

“For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” she added. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense, because the last two sucked.”

“I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense,” she added later. “You were dead the whole time.”

Following the taping of the roast earlier this month, Willis told reporters that he agreed to participate in the event because “these guys are all my friends, and they are all crazy in their own right.”

“It’s just going to be a big room full of laughter, and you don’t see things like that very often. You don’t see, ‘Let’s go down there and laugh as much as we can,’” he said, adding that “it doesn’t bother me when someone takes the piss out of me.”

“This is going to be a big party,” he remarked.