See a First Look at the Cover of Demi Moore's New Tell-All Memoir Inside Out

Demi Moore will present her most vulnerable self in her upcoming memoir Inside Out — and she’s given PEOPLE the first look at the cover art.

The legendary actress will reveal details about her battle with addiction, issues with body image, and pain from her childhood in her long-anticipated book, out Sept. 24. She’ll also write about balancing her career, raising her daughters and her three marriages — including her relationship with ex-husbands Bruce Willis (they were married from 1987-2000) and Ashton Kutcher (2005-2013).

“Inside Out is first and foremost a woman’s story; that the woman in question happens to be one of the most celebrated actresses of our time only makes her journey of vulnerability, strength, and self-acceptance all that more resonant,” Jennifer Barth, SVP and executive editor of Harper, said in a statement about the book.

She continued: “I think readers are going to be surprised—and moved—by this book.”

And the cover, which showcases a portrait of Moore by photographer Matthew Rolston, is just as intimate as the book’s contents.

Fans will learn how the Ghost star, 56, has navigated life as high-profile celebrity while dealing with her traumatic past.

“Inside Out is a story of survival, success, and surrender—as well as resilience,” according to the book’s press release. “[It’s] a wrenchingly honest portrayal of one woman’s at once ordinary and iconic life.”

In October 2018, Moore was named woman of the year at the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House’s 29th Annual Awards Luncheon and explained why the non-profit’s mission struck a chord with her.

“I feel like there are defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go, and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction, and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough,” explained Moore, who noted that she was “grateful” for the support of her three daughters with Willis: Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25.

“I had absolutely no value for myself,” Moore continued. “And this self-destructive path, it very quickly … brought me to a real crisis point. And it wasn’t clear at the time the reason — maybe it was divine intervention — but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me, and they presented me with an opportunity.”

“In fact, it was more like an ultimatum … unless I was dead, that I better show up,” she said. “They gave me a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything. Clearly, they saw more of me than I saw of myself. And I’m so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Moore went to rehab in the 1980s and again in 2012.