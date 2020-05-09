Demi Moore Honors Little Richard with Throwback Photo of Him Officiating Her Wedding to Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is remembering Little Richard following his death on Saturday morning.

The actress, 57, shared a photo from her and Bruce Willis’ 1987 wedding, which Little Richard officiated.

“Remembering #LittleRichard today... Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories,” Moore wrote on Instagram alongside the photo. “Rest easy ❤️”

Little Richard’s agent of 40 years, Dick Alen, confirmed the musician's death to PEOPLE Saturday. The “Good Golly Miss Molly” singer died at age 87 of bone cancer.

"Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville. He was living with his brother in Nashville," Alen said. "He was battling for a good while, many years. I last spoke to him about two or three weeks ago. I knew he wasn’t well but he never really got into it, he just would say 'I’m not well.' He’s been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just wouldn’t talk about it much.”

Moore has been spending time with Willis, 65, throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The exes are social distancing at the family’s home in Hailey, Idaho, with their three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Scout and Tallulah’s respective boyfriends and other close family friends are also at the Idaho home.

On Friday, Moore shared a photo of the family getting some fresh air together. “Balancing act,” she wrote alongside a shot of her, Willis and their daughters standing on a fallen tree.

Willis’ wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — recently joined the family in Idaho to celebrate Evelyn's birthday together.

"They were all celebrating Bruce's youngest daughter," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "Demi and Emma are very close. They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great."

"It really is one happy family," the source added.