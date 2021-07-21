Scout Willis turned 30 on Tuesday, with her mother Demi Moore and older sister Rumer Willis among those sending her birthday wishes on Instagram

Demi Moore Honors Daughter Scout Willis on Her 30th Birthday: 'I Am Inspired By You'

Scout Willis has entered a new decade ,and she's receiving all the love and support from her famous family.

Demi Moore wished her daughter a happy birthday on Tuesday with sweet snapshots on Instagram, including a throwback from 1991 when Scout was a baby in her mother's arms.

"You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago," Moore, 58, wrote to her daughter in the caption. "You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life."

"I learn from you everyday. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother," she said. "Excited to be sharing this life with you."

The Ghost star continued to offer Scout praises, writing, "I love you madly! I can't wait for the adventures of the next monumental 30 years—- starting with the magic of today, your birthday! 🥳👏🎉"

"Happy 30th birthday, Scout LaRue ❤️❤️❤️," she said. "Loving you to the moon."

Moore also shared a sweet baby photo of Scout on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy 30th birthday @scoutlaruewillis Love you to the moon."

Scout celebrated her big day too, sharing a sweet photo of herself, her mother and her father, Bruce Willis on Instagram.

"30 years ago today the V* rare 2 of 3 DemiXBruce collab dropped," she joked.

Her older sister, Rumer Willis, 32, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story for Scout's birthday too.

"Happy 30th Best Friend @scoutlaruewillis The love I have for you is immeasurable," Rumer wrote. "You are the best date a girl could ask for."

Earlier this month, Moore stunned with her daughters — including her youngest, Tallulah, 27 — in a swimsuit campaign for Andie.

Posting photos from the family photoshoot on Instagram, the actress said it was "important" for her to share the empowering moment with her daughters.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness," Moore wrote. "Especially sharing it with my daughters!"