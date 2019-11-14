Demi Moore 'Has Done a Great Job of Recovery': She Wants to 'Be There for Her Girls’

In her new memoir, Inside Out, Demi Moore, 57, opens up about her addiction struggles and how it affected her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28 and Tallulah, 25.

Moore writes that after more than two decades of being sober, she relapsed into alcohol and drug abuse during her marriage with Ashton Kutcher, 41. The couple were married from 2005 to 2013.

“There were ups and downs and days nobody thought things could ever be right again,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

For more on Demi More, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.

Image zoom Demi Moore, Rumer Willis and Ashton Kutcher Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

As she spiraled further, Tallulah and Scout stopped speaking to Moore for three years, while Rumer kept in touch sporadically. Rumer was there in 2012 when Moore suffered a seizure at a party after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Has ‘Pretty Much Ignored’ Demi Moore’s Revealing Memoir: ‘He Has Moved On’

On a Nov. 4 episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, Rumer recalled “panicking… [Will I] have to call my sisters in the morning and tell them that my mom died?”

Image zoom Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis Stefanie Keenan/Getty

It wasn’t until Moore got sober again and started therapy that they were all able to mend their relationship.

“She wanted to be a mother and be there for her girls,” says the source. “She couldn’t be a mother or friend or much of anything until she worked on herself and got better. She has done a great job of recovery and likes to talk about it.”

Another source adds that now Moore makes her sobriety a top priority and focuses on staying healthy and going to therapy.

“Demi has worked through a lot of things in therapy. She is sober now and doing great,” says a source. “She is very happy that she has a great relationship with her daughters again.”

*With reporting by Linda Marx and Pernilla Cedenheim