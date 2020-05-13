Demi Moore Stages 'Family Photoshoot' with Bruce Willis and His Wife: 'Social Distancing Style'

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis, all took part in a photoshoot for a famed photographer traveling the country

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and their quarantine gang are getting creative as they bond during the pandemic.

Moore shared a behind-the-scenes shot of a recent family photoshoot they staged, featuring her three daughters with ex Willis, who also took part with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters.

"Family photo shoot #bts... social distancing style," Moore wrote next to the shot on Instagram.

She had also previously shared the final image, showing the family all posing at their Idaho home.

"Thankful to be with family today (and every day)," she captioned the shots.

The pictures come as part of photographer Brian Bowen Smith's photo series #BBSDriveBys, which are taking him all across the country to photograph different families and people adhering to the social distancing and stay-at-home orders. He also shared the pictures on his Instagram, giving some backstory to the shoot.

"What an amazing gift. The whole gang. I was over the moon when @demimoore hit me up and said we’re all in, how can we help? And I said I’ll just swing on through with Pearl, you guys all be outside and ready. It’s sort of strange driving for 16 hours and shooting for around 30 - 40 seconds. The most amazing thing about this book is that everyone is on the same playing field from celebs to everyday folks to dogs to scenery. I’m truly grateful for the amount of support throughout the #usa Keep em coming Thank You," he wrote.

After Willis social distanced with Moore and their three daughters over recent weeks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, his wife Emma and their two daughters — Evelyn Penn, 6, and Mabel Ray, 8 — reunited with the Die Hard actor in Idaho to celebrate their youngest's birthday together earlier this month.

A source previously told PEOPLE the couple is now staying together at the Hailey, Idaho home where Bruce, 65, and Moore, 57, raised their own children, daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, before their divorce in 2000.

"They were all celebrating Bruce's youngest daughter," said the source. "Demi and Emma are very close. They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great."

Also staying with them are Bruce's older daughters, Moore, and Scout and Tallulah's respective boyfriends and other close family friends.