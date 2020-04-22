Image zoom Demi Moore/instagram

As Demi Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis self-isolate together with their kids during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the family fun continues!

This week, the group enjoyed a family paint night, Moore shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress, 57, shared a photo of herself smiling at the camera, wearing oversized aviator glasses, a long-sleeved black sweater and a painter’s apron. Moore held a paintbrush in one hand, with a nearly finished painting of a giraffe on the table in front of her.

The second photo showed the entire family deep in concentration, bent over their individual paintings.

“Family paint night 🎨,” Moore captioned the post.

Moore and Willis, 65, have been self-isolating together with their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, in Hailey, Idaho.

While the couple divorced in 2000, the exes have remained friendly, and it’s not out of the ordinary for them to spend time together.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” a source told PEOPLE last week.

While Bruce spends time with his older daughters and ex-wife, he has been apart from his wife Emma Heming, 43, and two younger girls Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

“Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids,” a family friend told PEOPLE.

On the Dopey podcast Tuesday, Scout explained why Emma and the younger girls remained in Los Angeles.

“It’s been so funny because to me they’re just like my super f— weird parents, but to everyone else, they’re at this different level,” she began. “It’s actually been really cool.”

“My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f— with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” Scout explained.

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”

“It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” Scout said. “They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ’90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute.”

“It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them,” Scout added.

Meanwhile, the Moore-Willis quarantine crew has been finding ways to fill the time, sharing on social media moments from their family book club, wearing matching pajamas and even shaving Tallulah’s head.

