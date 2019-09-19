Demi Moore 'Enjoys Her Life More' After Reconciling with Her Daughters

Demi Moore is in a happy and healthy place with her three daughters, after working to rebuild her relationships with them following a few years of “chaos.”

According to The New York Times the actress, 56, admits in her new memoir Inside Out that she struggled mentally and physically in the years following her breakup with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, which negatively impacted her relationship with her three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, with ex Bruce Willis.

“She was really struggling mentally and didn’t take care of herself,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She didn’t have the best relationship with her daughters either and her life was just chaos.”

In 2012 the star was rushed to the hospital after smoking synthetic marijuana and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party. “Part of my life was clearly unraveling,” Moore said in an interview with the Times. “I had no career. No relationship.”

Moore has spent recent years getting healthy and working on her relationship with her daughters.

“Now, she has a beautiful relationship with all of her daughters,” says the source. “Demi feels bad about the years when she wasn’t healthy. She really tries to make up for it now. Her daughters are amazing. Demi is involved in their every day lives. And they are very supportive of Demi. They love that she wrote a memoir.”

Her daughter Scout told the Times she’s proud of her mother for “doing the internal work that she didn’t have the time to do, for a long time, because she was just in survival mode.”

Rumer, also speaking to the Times, added that despite growing up thinking her parents were “these immovable gods of Olympus, obviously, as we grow older, we start to realize how much our parents are just people.”

Moore is also “still close” with Willis. “They often spend time as a family with their daughters,” says the source.