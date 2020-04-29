Demi Moore & Daughters Give Social Distancing Tips on Dealing with People Ignoring Safety Guidelines

"I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example," Rumer Willis said

Demi Moore and her daughters are lending their advice as to how they deal with social distancing.

The actress, 57, and her three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, sat down together to answer questions on Tallulah's @shopwyllis Instagram page concerning the coronavirus and how their family was handling the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked how the group centered themselves when seeing people flout social distancing rules, Rumer said, "I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example. None of us are capable of changing their belief system or what they’re going to do."

Moore agreed, saying, "I think your answer is fitting, Ru, because you need to do what’s right for yourself, what you feel is right. So then how do we center ourselves?"

"Not to get too woo woo, but something we do as a family is to try to the best of your ability to recognize that whatever someone’s path is is going to be their path," Rumer said. "As difficult as that may be, it’s not for me to control or decide what you decide to do, what any of my friends decide to do."

She continued, "I can only control what I do myself, and as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do."

Moore added it was important to acknowledge the fear that comes with seeing others flout stay at home or social distancing orders.

"First of all, knowing that that’s really scary because they’re placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It’s okay to feel scared. That’s pretty normal, and we’re not alone," Moore said. "You’re not alone to feel that way."

She then contributed some of the ways she centers herself during the pandemic and how she handles her own fear.

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Blended Families Who've Come Out Stronger As They've Come Together

"I think doing little things like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration," she said. "Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don’t know what that is for someone else."

While Moore and her three daughters tackled a tough question, the foursome did have fun during a Q&A last week when they answered what type of bird they would each be.

The family has been staying at home together along with Moore's ex-husband Bruce Willis in Idaho, in the childhood home that Rumer, Scout and Tallulah grew up in.

RELATED: From Matching PJs to Paint Parties: Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Are Social Distancing Together and Having a Blast

The group has had fun at home while social distancing, posing in matching striped green pajamas, making music and painting together.

Scout revealed the reason why her father's wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, weren't with them while on the Dopey podcast late last week, explaining her youngest sister had accidentally stepped on a needle and needed to stay in Los Angeles while Heming Willis awaited her test results.

As for what it's been like for her and her sisters to be in the same roof with both of her parents, Scout said it's been "funny."

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute,” Scout admitted. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute."

She added, "It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."