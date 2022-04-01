Demi Moore Is Dating Swiss Chef and N.Y.C. Restaurateur Daniel Humm

Demi Moore has a new man in her life.

The Golden Globe nominee, 59, has been dating Swiss chef and acclaimed New York City restaurateur Daniel Humm, PEOPLE confirms. A rep for Moore did not comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Known for his upscale Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park, Humm, 46, also opened the NoMad restaurant at the hotels of the same name in New York and Los Angeles, as well as Davies and Brook at Claridge's in London. Additionally, he's authored several cookbooks.

Chloe : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Humm co-founded Rethink Food in 2017, a nonprofit committed to creating a more equitable, sustainable food system. During the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the organization pivoted to serving around 3,000 meals a day to first responders and food-insecure communities throughout New York, according to Town & Country.

Moore (née Guynes) was previously married to Ashton Kutcher, 44, from 2005 to 2013. Before that, she and Bruce Willis, 67, were married from 1987 to 2000, sharing daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

Demi Moore attends the Chloe Womenswear Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Moore's first marriage was to musician Freddy Moore, 71, from 1980 to 1985, whose surname she took as her stage name.

She previously reflected on her three marriages as she appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2020. "I think it's a process of, not to sound cliché, but it's really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are," Moore said.

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign