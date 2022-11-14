Demi Moore, Daniel Humm Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'She's in a Good Place,' Source Says

Demi Moore is single.

The 60-year-old actress and her boyfriend, Daniel Humm, have split after less than a year of dating, a friend of the star tells PEOPLE.

"She's in a good place," the source says of the Ghost actress after the breakup. "She's happy and enjoying her children and her friends."

US Weekly was first to report the news.

Moore first went public with Humm in March 2022, sharing several photos of the pair on Instagram. Moore tagged him in a first snap, which showed their shadows on the ground as they visited "the palace of kings and queens" while holding hands.

In a second shot, Moore and Humm cuddled close, with the Swiss chef and N.Y.C.-based restaurateur resting his lips on Moore's forehead. The third image saw Humm and Moore posing together amid lush greenery with "the queen," a.k.a. the actress' pup Pilaf.

Pilaf later accompanied the former couple to the 2022 French Open finals, as seen in a series of photos posted to Moore's Instagram feed in June, which showed the trio in the stands.

Moore turned 60 last week and received tons of birthday wishes from family and friends, including ex Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, who both posted on Instagram to celebrate Moore's special day.

Emma, 44, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her and Bruce, 67, holding copies of Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out as they celebrated her milestone birthday.

"Happy birthday @demimoore," Emma wrote alongside the photo. "We love you inside and out."

Bruce was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000, and they share daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. He and Emma tied the knot in 2009, and they've since welcomed daughters Mabel Ray, 10, and 8-year-old Evelyn Penn.

In July, Moore told PEOPLE that embracing her age has been "liberating."

When asked what she looked forward to most about turning 60, Moore said: "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating."

"When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old," she added. "But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever."