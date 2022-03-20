Demi Moore Celebrates Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' 67th Birthday: 'Thankful for Our Blended Family'

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000, and share three daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Demi Moore is sending love to ex-husband Bruce Willis for his birthday.

The 59-year-old actress shared a special post on Instagram Saturday, where she expressed well-wishes for Willis as he rang in his 67th birthday.

"Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍," Moore captioned her message.

Moore and Bruce were captured posing beside one another in a kitchen with wide smiles as Moore held onto a cutting board of true morels.

In the comments section, fans reacted to Moore's post, praising the Ghost star for how she and Willis have remained close years after their breakup.

"Blended family goals! Adore you both. Blessings," one fan wrote, as another added, "Yours was the model for my blended family! And it works! Everyone is happy. 🥰."

Willis and Moore were originally married from 1987 to 2000, and share three daughters — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

The Die Hard star remarried in 2009 to Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two young daughters: Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9.

Last year, Moore celebrated Willis' birthday with another post on social media, where she echoed similar sentiments seen in her 2022 message.

"Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind!" she wrote at the time alongside a family photo. "So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families ❤️❤️❤️."

Back in October 2021, Rumer spoke to PEOPLE about being the child of divorced parents and commended both her mother and father for making it so she "never" felt pressured to pick one over another.

"I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication," she said. "In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important."

"I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays," The House Bunny star continued.