Demi Moore Celebrates Ex Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'Your Kids Are So Lucky to Have You'

Happy Father’s Day, Bruce Willis!

The actor, 65, celebrated the holiday with his blended family, including his ex Demi Moore, wife Emma Heming Willis and his five daughters. Willis shares Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, with Moore, whom he was married to for 13 years before splitting in 2000.

Willis is also dad to daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, with Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009.

On Sunday, Moore, 57, shared photos from the family’s celebrations on Facebook, captioning the post, “Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you.”

Heming Willis similarly posted a tribute to Willis on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. “We love and adore him this much. Happy Father’s Day to one of the best 🥰,” the model, 42, wrote alongside a sweet photo of Mabel kissing her dad on the nose.

The day prior, Heming Willis shared that the family of four went on a fishing trip, writing “Gone fishing 🎣 #fathersdayweekend.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Moore-Willis clan has been “one happy family” since they began social distancing together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Just last week, they celebrated Heming Willis’ 42nd birthday together.

"Demi and Emma are very close,” the source said. “They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great."

Towards the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, however, Heming and her two daughters were at home in Los Angeles while Willis joined ex Moore and their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah at their home in Idaho.

In April, Scout revealed why her stepmother and her half-sisters had not been able to initially join them for stay at home orders amid the coronavirus crisis, revealing one of her younger siblings had accidentally stepped on a needle while at a park in Los Angeles.

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," Scout said on the Dopey podcast.

While Willis and Heming Willis hadn't been together during much of the COVID-19 crisis, a source told PEOPLE in April that "everything is great" between the two.