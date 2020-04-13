Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Have Quarantine 'Family Book Club' with Their Kids as They Self-Isolate

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are spending their time reading as a family.

On Monday, Moore shared a photograph of them along with their three kids, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, holding up Laura Day’s “How to Rule the World from Your Couch.”

Also in the photo were three family friends including Tallulah’s boyfriend Dillon Buss and Scout’s boyfriend Jake Miller,

“Family book club… ⁣How to Rule the World from Your Couch — quarantine edition,” Moore, 57, wrote in the caption.

Moore and Willis revealed they were self-isolating under the same roof last week when Tallulah shared a photo of her parents, Scout and Buss all wearing matching green-striped pajamas with the caption, “chaotic neutral.”

Willis is married to Emma Heming Willis and the couple shares two daughters together: Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Heming Willis, 41, is supporting their isolation, commenting on a photo posted by Moore in which the whole crew wore matching pajamas with, “At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚.”

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000. The actress wrote about their split in her memoir Inside Out, writing, “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.”

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” she wrote. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Moore admitted the split “wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents.”

“We felt more connected than we did before the divorce,” she added.

Since their separation, the two have remained friends. Moore attended Willis and Heming Willis’ vow renewal ceremony in March 2019, while the couple supported Moore at the launch of her memoir, Inside Out in September.