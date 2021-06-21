Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis chimed in on the comments of Demi Moore's Father's Day post about being "lucky" to have him, writing, "We really are"

Demi Moore Honors Ex Bruce Willis with Throwback on Father's Day: 'So Lucky to Have You'

The father of five was honored by both ex Demi Moore - with whom he shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah - and wife Emma Heming Willis on Instagram Sunday.

Moore, 58, shared a silly throwback image of Bruce, 66, with their girls, in which they all stuck their tongues out for the camera. The second snapshot in the post was taken more recently and also included Emma and their two daughters: Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9.

"Happy Father's Day to this #girldad! We are so lucky to have you," Moore wrote.

"We really are ❤️," Emma, 42, commented underneath the sweet post.

emma heming willis Demi Moore's Instagram comment from Emma Heming Willis | Credit: demi moore/ instagram

Emma posted her own tribute to her husband of 12 years, sharing a hilarious image of herself, Mabel and Evelyn piled on top of Bruce.

"Bruce's response when asked if he'd like to have a son? … 'I'd have 5 more girls right now.' Happy Father's Day to this proud #girldad 💗," she captioned it.

"#girldad," Rumer, 32, wrote in a comment.

The Father's Day holiday came three months after Bruce and Emma celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, with the mother of two joking in her loving tribute to the actor, "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo. That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"

"We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person," the model added. "There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet ♥️."

As for Moore, she and Bruce previously self-isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Rumer, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, last April at the Idaho home where they'd raised their children before their divorce.

The actress opened up about the experience during a February appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, sharing that their time together was one of the "blessings" to have come from crisis.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore said. "I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had."

"It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us," the mother of three further recalled, explaining that Emma, Evelyn and Mabel were even able to join the group "a little bit later when the kids were finished with school."