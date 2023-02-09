Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday: 'You Are So Loved'

Tallulah Willis has entered the last year of her 20s!

The youngest child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore turned 29 on Friday, with fanfare from loved ones that Moore, 60, shared on Instagram Thursday.

Tallulah could be seen letting out a big laugh as she held a box of cupcakes adorned with two large lit candles, while those gathered around (human and canine!) joined in a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

At one point, the guest of honor laughed again, throwing her head back, as someone brought over a second box of celebratory treats.

"Recap of miss @buuski's birthday celebration last week," Moore captioned the sweet footage. "You are so loved and I am so proud of you! Happiest birthday week to my baby ♥️."

Exes Moore and Bruce, 67, share three daughters — Tallulah plus Rumer Willis, 34, and Scout Willis, 31— while the Die Hard actor is also dad to daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce previously enjoyed the 2022 holiday season with all five of his daughters, posing in front of a Christmas tree with the whole brood, including Moore and Heming Willis, 44.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" Moore wrote on Instagram with the photo.

The family gathering came shortly before Rumer announced that her mom and dad are about to become grandparents, as she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child.

Last month, Bruce served some silly expressions as he posed with Tallulah, in a post that latter shared on Instagram along with some other random snapshots of her day.

In the first photo, the Golden Globe winner made a silly face as his middle daughter was seen cracking up. They then ended up nailing the pose in the second take, both pointing their toes and making dramatic expressions as Tallulah put her hand on her dad's.

"High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," Tallulah wrote in the caption.

Hollywood rallied around Bruce after he revealed his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that is "impacting his cognitive abilities," last March.

Following four decades of adored film and television roles, the actor's family announced that he would be "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him" to focus on his health.