Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Dance Together While Social Distancing with Their 3 Daughters

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis showed off their dance moves while social distancing with their three daughters in Idaho

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are finding ways to keep themselves — and their daughters — entertained.

The exes, who were matching in black, showed off their dance skills while social distancing at the family's home in Hailey, Idaho, in a video their oldest daughter Rumer, 31, posted to her Instagram stories. In the clip Rumer playfully tells them to, "Act like you like each other."

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, immediately began to dance, with the actress moving her arms and hips while the Die Hard star simply crossed his arms and bobbed his knee to a rhythm.

"Now here’s what we gotta do. OK, one, two, one, two, three, four," Willis told Moore as they soon began to follow choreography only they seemingly knew, as Rumer laughed off camera.

"Come on pick it up, pick it up!" Willis said as his daughter, Tallulah, 26, joined in.

As the actor began an attempt at a moonwalk, he sang, "Don't get in my way," as he passed by Moore and Tallulah.

The family has been hunkered down together in Idaho in the home where Rumer, Scout, 28, and Tallulah grew up together before their parents' divorce in 2000.

The group, which includes Scout and Tallulah's boyfriends as well as other family friends, has found creative ways to keep themselves entertained including matching pajama nights, painting nights and a book club.

Scout revealed her stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, was not able to join them in Idaho after one of her younger halfsisters accidentally stepped on a needle while at the park in Los Angeles. (Heming Willis and her husband share two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.)

"My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not f—— with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot," Scout said while on the Dopey podcast last month.

"So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," Scout added.

As for what it's been like having both of her parents under one roof, Scout said, "It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute."

She continued, "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, 90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in LA. It’s been pretty cute."

"It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them," she added.