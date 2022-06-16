Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Daniel Humm in Sweet Loved-Up Photos

Demi Moore and Daniel Humm have made it social-media official.

The actress, 59, shared the first photos with her boyfriend to Instagram on Tuesday, tagging him in the first snap that showed their shadows on the ground as they visited "the palace of kings and queens" while holding hands.

In the second shot, Moore and Humm cuddle close, with the Swiss chef and N.Y.C.-based restaurateur resting his lips on Moore's forehead. The third image sees Humm and Moore posing together amid lush greenery and "the queen," a.k.a. the actress's pup Pilaf.

Pilaf also accompanied the couple to the 2022 French Open finals, as seen in a series of photos posted to Moore's Instagram feed Wednesday that showed the trio in the stands.

Humm, 46, shared Moore's first post to his own Instagram Story Wednesday.

While a rep for Moore has not commented on her relationship with Humm, PEOPLE confirmed the pair were dating back in March.

Known for his upscale Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park, Humm also opened the NoMad restaurant at the hotels of the same name in New York and Los Angeles, as well as Davies and Brook at Claridge's in London. Additionally, he has authored several cookbooks.

Humm also co-founded Rethink Food in 2017, a nonprofit committed to creating a more equitable, sustainable food system. During the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the organization pivoted to serving around 3,000 meals a day to first responders and food-insecure communities throughout New York, according to Town & Country.

Moore (née Guynes) was previously married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. Before that, she and Bruce Willis were married from 1987 to 2000, sharing daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Her first marriage, from 1980 to 1985, was to musician Freddy Moore, whose surname she took as her stage name.

She previously reflected on her three marriages as she appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2020. "I think it's a process of, not to sound cliché, but it's really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are," Moore said.