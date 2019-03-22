Demi Moore Attends Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' Vow Renewal to Wife Emma Heming

Ten years after their wedding, Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming are better than ever.

Heming, 40, revealed that she and the 64-year-old actor had renewed their vows after the pair originally tied the knot in 2009.

“We said, we do, again, 10 years later,” she wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday, adding the hashtag “#happyanniversarymylove.”

On her Instagram Story, Heming shared more photos from the vow renewal, including a family snapshot that showed Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore was in attendance at the ceremony. Moore, 56, also attended Willis and Heming’s wedding in 2009.

Heming and Willis’ two daughters — Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4 — were both at the ceremony. Willis also has three daughters, Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 25, from his previous marriage to Moore. Rumer and Scout were both pictured in Heming’s Instagram Story, though it’s unclear if Tallulah attended.

In January, Willis and Heming attended the New York City premiere of Willis’ new movie Glass, holding hands as they posed for photographers. Before that, the couple was last on the red carpet together in July, at the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis.

Moore also attended the roast, and didn’t hold back, cracking jokes about her marriage to Willis, his skills as a parent and how he got one of his career-defining roles. “For those of you that don’t know me, I am Demi Moore,” began the star, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000. “I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

Joking about her ex’s parenting style, Moore added: “Bruce is super generous. When our daughter Rumer was a baby and it was his turn to change the diaper in the middle of the night, he would lean over and whisper to me, ‘I’ll give you a thousand dollars right now if you change that diaper.’”

“Scout asked me not to say anything, but just last week he offered her a thousand dollars to change his diaper,” said Moore. “Some things never change.”

Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000.