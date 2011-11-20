Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore: What Now?

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore may no longer be a Hollywood power couple, but both stars still have obligations in Hollywood.

Although they announced their plans to divorce on Thursday, both actors have professional business to attend to.

Kutcher, 33, is currently flexing his comedic chops – among other things – on his debut season of Two and a Half Men, on which he replaced Charlie Sheen.

The same day news broke of the split, Kutcher was already on-set at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank. Fans attending the taping on Friday tell PEOPLE he was “fine” and “very professional” in character as Walden, a recently divorced bachelor written into the script when Sheen left the hit series.

A group of fans who have attended tapings in the past described Ashton as “business as usual.”

“It was a great show. He was his usual self,” the fans tell PEOPLE. “He seemed in good spirits.”

Adds a group of female fans: “He seemed totally normal.”

Kutcher didn’t mention anything about his personal life or seem tired and upset as he stayed after the taping to greet fans, take photos and sign autographs, as per usual. In fact, one attendee tells PEOPLE he didn’t know about the divorce news and wouldn’t have guessed it based on the actor’s behavior at the taping.

Kutcher will also be making his return to the big screen Dec. 9 in the ensemble romantic-comedy New Year’s Eve, a follow-up to last year’s Valentine’s Day. His last film No Strings Attached, which costarred Natalie Portman was received with mixed reviews.

"Full Force Ahead"

Moore, 49, just completed LOL, a star-studded comedy with Miley Cyrus and Ashley Greene set to arrive in theaters in 2012, according to the Internet Movie Database. Her upcoming drama Another Happy Day comes out Dec. 8, and last month, she stepped out without Kutcher for the premiere of the limited-released (and critically praised) Margin Call.

“She’s moving full force ahead in terms of work,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Moore also recently tried her hand behind the camera to direct a short film about breast cancer for Lifetime’s Five anthology.

“As a woman, a mother and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred,” Moore previously said in a statement about her decision to divorce Kutcher after six years of marriage. Of their split, Kutcher added, “Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail.”

• Reporting by JESSICA WEDEMEYER