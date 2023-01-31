Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Relationship: A Look Back

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were together for eight years before splitting in 2011.

The couple met in 2003 and quickly made headlines as an unexpected pair with their 15-year age gap. They wed in 2005 but later separated after six years of marriage.

Two years after their divorce was finalized in 2013, Kutcher married former costar Mila Kunis. Moore is currently dating celebrity chef Daniel Humm.

Kutcher has remained close with Moore's three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis. "I think you try … but at the same time I am not their father," Kutcher recalled of his relationship with Moore and her daughters. "I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honored Bruce [Willis], and I think he's a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don't want an engagement with me, I'm not going to force it upon them. But they all do and it's great."

From their first meeting to her tell-all memoir, here's a look back at Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's relationship.

May 2003: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher meet

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Moore and Kutcher met at a casual dinner with friends and became romantically involved shortly afterward. In May 2003, the couple were seen on a double date with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter in Miami. A witness told PEOPLE that Moore and Kutcher shared a "very romantic" kiss as they left the restaurant.

March 19, 2005: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher joke about their age difference on Saturday Night Live

In 2005, Kutcher hosted SNL, and Moore made a cameo appearance joking about their 15-year age difference. In Kutcher's opening monologue, he introduced Moore to the audience, who wore old-age makeup and used a walker to appear much older than 42.

September 24, 2005: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher get married

Moore and Kutcher married in front of 100 guests at their home in Beverly Hills, California. "It was a beautiful wedding," a friend of Moore's told PEOPLE. "It was incredibly unpretentious, representing who they really are." Another friend added, "There was just so much love in the room."

2006: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher experience a late-term pregnancy loss

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

After their wedding, Moore and Kutcher underwent in vitro fertilization, tried other fertility treatments and even began looking at adoption.

At 42, Moore suffered a miscarriage six months into the pregnancy. "​​I can't even really bring fully to words how lost, empty, desperate, confused," Moore recalled to Diane Sawyer in 2019. "I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which was the family that I had."

In November 2019, Moore and her daughters Rumer and Tallulah opened up about that period of time on Red Table Talk. "She wanted to have another baby and then it wasn't happening, and there was so much focus on that," Rumer recalled. "It was like 'Oh, well we're not enough.' "

November 2006: Demi Moore discusses family dynamic with Ashton Kutcher and her ex-husband Bruce Willis

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Moore opened up about co-parenting her three daughters with her ex-husband Willis and how they put their kids first. Moore and Willis made sure to keep positive relationships with each other and their new partners. "[Bruce] and Ashton have a mutual respect for one another and we approach it really as a team," Moore said. "We're a team and we want the best for our children."

January 2008: Demi Moore talks about home life with Ashton Kutcher and her daughters

Before his relationship with Moore, Kutcher was a bachelor living with a roommate — but Moore said he adjusted well to living in a house full of women. "I definitely can't answer for him but I think it certainly wasn't a difficult transition," Moore told V Magazine. "Ashton's relationship with his own mother is really wonderful, so it made the transition to being with a woman with daughters something he didn't bat an eye at. It also says a lot about the confidence that he holds within himself as an individual."

"We talk about everything," Kutcher had previously said of his relationship with Moore's daughters. "It's amazing."

August 3, 2009: Ashton Kutcher calls Demi Moore "magic"

J. Vespa/WireImage

Kutcher was enchanted by his wife, saying in 2009, "She becomes more beautiful to me by the minute, and I don't know what it is. She's got the magic thing."

September 18, 2010: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher defy negative reports of their relationship

With tabloid rumors swirling about Kutcher's infidelity — which Moore would later address in her memoir Inside Out — the couple put on a show of solidarity leading up to their fifth wedding anniversary.

Kutcher visited Moore on the set of The Reasonable Bunch, with a source telling PEOPLE, "She gushes over Ashton. You could hear them laughing in her trailer."

September 2011: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary apart

The next year, rumors began to surface that Moore and Kutcher were having difficulties. One day before their sixth wedding anniversary, Moore quoted the Greek philosopher Epictetus online. "When we are offended at any man's fault, turn to yourself & study your own failings. Then you will forget your anger," she tweeted.

Moore and Kutcher also spent their anniversary apart: She traveled to New York City to promote her short film and Kutcher went to San Diego for the weekend.

November 17, 2011: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher announce their split

Kutcher and Moore both released separate statements announcing they were ending their marriage in November 2011. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton," Moore said. "As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life."

"I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi," Kutcher said. "Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail."

March 6, 2012: Ashton Kutcher supports Demi Moore's daughter Rumer

Victor Boyko/Getty

Though he and Moore had separated, Kutcher was in the audience for stepdaughter Rumer's concert in Los Angeles. Kutcher reportedly sang along, took photos and greeted Rumer after her performance.

April 2012: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis start dating

Though he and Moore weren't divorced yet, Kutcher began an unexpected romance with former That '70s Show costar Mila Kunis. The pair spent a weekend away together near Santa Barbara, California. PEOPLE reported that Moore was "jealous and frustrated," but the new couple got serious quickly.

December 16, 2012: Ashton Kutcher files for divorce from Demi Moore

Over a year after separating, Kutcher filed papers to legally divorce Moore. The actress responded three months later, seeking spousal support and attorney fees from Kutcher, who had earned a reported $24 million in the previous year for his role in Two and a Half Men.

November 20, 2013: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher finalize their divorce

George Pimentel/Getty

Nearly two years after they announced their separation, Moore and Kutcher's divorce settlement was finalized.

2014-2016: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis get married and have children

In February 2014, Kunis was spotted wearing a diamond ring while out shopping, and a source later confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Kutcher were engaged.

Later that year, Kutcher and Kunis welcomed a daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, on Oct. 1, 2014. The couple got married on July 4, 2015, and welcomed their son Dimitri Portwood in November 2016.

September 2019: Demi Moore writes about Ashton Kutcher in her memoir

In 2019, Moore published her candid memoir Inside Out, revealing personal information about her three marriages. In the book, she wrote about Kutcher's infidelity, including threesomes with which she wasn't completely comfortable, and the relationship's toll on her health. Moore also opened up about her drug and alcohol abuse.

Kutcher did not acknowledge any of Moore's claims.

February 2020: Ashton Kutcher says it's "all good" with ex-wife Demi Moore

SGranitz/WireImage

During a February 2020 interview on WTF with Marc Maron, Kutcher said there is no bad blood between the former couple. "There's no badness," he said. "It's all good, we don't hang out. I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. It was eight years."

He continued of Moore's daughters, "I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing."

February 13, 2022: Demi Moore and Mila Kunis star in a Super Bowl commercial together

Andreas Rentz/GC/Getty

Moore, Kutcher and Kunis all seem to have a good sense of humor about their current and former relationships — so much so that Moore and Kunis starred in a Super Bowl commercial together, poking some fun at Kutcher.

In the AT&T commercial, the two women are on stage at a high school reunion. "I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore says. (Moore and Kunis actually did attend the same high school, albeit at different times.) "We have a lot in common," Kunis replies before the announcer tells the women, "Please get off my stage."

March 2022: Demi Moore begins dating Daniel Humm

Moore dated a few people after her divorce from Kutcher, but in 2019 she told Ellen DeGeneres she was "single by choice," choosing to focus on herself and her dogs. In March 2022, Moore began dating Swiss chef and cookbook author Daniel Humm of New York City's Eleven Madison Park. She made their relationship Instagram official in June, sharing photos of the couple's travels together.

January 31, 2023: Ashton Kutcher recalls feeling like a "failure" after Demi Moore divorce

During a digital cover interview for Esquire, Kutcher opened up about his marriage and divorce from ex-wife Moore.

"Nothing makes you feel like a failure like divorce," the Your Place or Mine actor said. "Divorce feels like a wholesale f---ing failure. You failed at marriage."

He also spoke about the late-term pregnancy loss Moore endured during their marriage. "Losing a kid that you think you're going to have, and that close to thinking you're going to have a kid, is really, really painful," he told the outlet. "Everyone deals with that in different ways."