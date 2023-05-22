Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy Enjoy 'St. Elmo's Fire' Reunion: 'So Great to See'

Demi Moore and Andrew McCarthy enjoyed a mini Brat Pack reunion at the weekend.

McCarthy, 60, shared a photo of him and Moore together on Instagram while praising his former costar and revealing he's working on a "Brat Pack documentary" about the group of '80s teen actors, which also included Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald and Emilio Estevez.

"So great to see (for the first time in years and years) my St. Elmo's Fire co-star, the wondrous Demi Moore, and catch up for my Brat Pack documentary," McCarthy, 60, wrote alongside the photo of him and Moore which he juxtaposed with a photo from their 1985 film.

St. Elmo's Fire was McCarthy's big-screen debut, while it was one of Moore's first movies after she started out on General Hospital.

They both went on to star in several more of the era's iconic teen-focused movies, with McCarthy starring in Pretty in Pink (1986), Mannequin (1987) and Weekend at Bernie's (1989), while Moore led a series of '90s hits including Ghost (1990) and Indecent Proposal (1993).

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

While Moore continued on with her acting career, McCarthy moved behind the camera to direct episodes of shows like Gossip Girl, Orange is the New Black and The Blacklist.

He also pursued a career in journalism and has worked as both a writer and editor at National Geographic Traveler.

Earlier this month, McCarthy also released his fourth book, Walking with Sam, which chronicles the 500-mile trek he took through the Camino de Santiago with his son, Sam, two years ago.

Speaking to PEOPLE on May 3, he reflected on the journey with his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Carol Schneider, and called it "the best thing I've ever done twice."

"I'll remember it my whole life. I hope that he will, too. It's a thing that's hard to forget," McCarthy told PEOPLE. "I have to give a lot of credit to Sam for being willing to do that with his father."

Andrew McCarthy and son, Sam McCarthy. Allison Michael Orenstein

He also opened up about his own acting days as he shared that Sam is keen to pursue acting in his own right after starring on Netflix's Dead to Me.

Though he said he never wanted Sam or his other children, Willow, 16, and Rowan, 9, whom he shares with his wife Dolores Rice, to take up "the family business," he said he understood the pull too.

"The Camino brings you home to yourself. And so if that's what [Sam] said to himself, then so be it. Acting saved my life when I was 15, so who am I to say what?" asks Andrew. "I was flailing around. And teenagers have to find something or else they get lost. It gave me a foothold in my life."

McCarthy has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol after his rise to fame in the Brat Pack — he entered rehab in 1992 and has been sober ever since.

Aside from pursuing a directing career and spending time as a journalist, the Pretty in Pink actor has also drawn on his own experiences to highlight the elusive world of the Brat Pack.

In 2020, he released his first memoir, Brat: An '80s Story, which explored the inner workings of his life in the days leading up to his iconic '80s roles, and the comedown that followed.

"I've carried the brat pack around with me all these years, I thought it was time I took a good look under that rock," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "What I found surprised me."

Pretty in Pink. Paramount/Kobail/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In recent months, McCarthy has shared similar posts with other members of the Brat Pack, including two of his other St Elmo's Fire costars Lowe and Estevez — who he revealed he hadn't seen for "more than 30 years."

Despite this, he said his reunion with Estevez "felt like meeting a long-lost brother."

Lowe on the other hand was the first actor McCarthy met in Hollywood. It "felt like yesterday" to see him again, he said.