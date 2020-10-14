Demi Moore shares daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah with ex Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Daughters Rumer and Scout Willis Stun in Elegant Black-and-White Photo Shoot

Like mother, like daughters!

Demi Moore and two of her children, Rumer and Scout Willis, recently posed for a glamorous black-and-white photo shoot, sharing some of the elegant photos to their Instagram pages.

In one shot, posted on Rumer’s account, the 32-year-old sits on the back of a vintage car dressed in a strapless gown and a tiara. Moore, in a similar dress, stands in the background holding out her thumb, as if hitchhiking.

“Sorry Mama, I’m on my way to drop off my Ballot 📮” Rumer wrote alongside the photo.

Moore also posted her own photo from the shoot, this one including Scout, 29. The three are posed along on a wooded road, with Demi sitting in the foreground, Rumer leaning against the vintage vehicle and Scout standing in the back, holding out her thumb.

The actress simply captioned the post with the car and thumb emojis. Several of her famous friends filled the comments section, with Jamie Lee Curtis teasing that it’s a “Great album cover!”

“I’d stop for these three,” writer and producer I. Marlene King added.

Bruce Willis, Moore’s ex-husband, also commented on the post with a thumbs up and smiling face emoji.

In addition to Scout and Rumer, Moore and Willis also share youngest daughter Tallulah, 26. The family recently spent the beginning of quarantine together at their former family home in Idaho.

The fivesome was later joined by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, whom he married in 2009, and their two young daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

The clan was all together for Father's Day this summer, with Moore posting a sweet celebratory Instagram for her ex-husband.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you," she wrote alongside a series of family pictures.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Moore-Willis clan was “one happy family” while social distancing together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.