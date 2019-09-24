Demi Moore Admits She Cheated on Her First Husband the Night Before Their Wedding

Demi Moore is admitting to a past “infidelity” in her revealing new memoir Inside Out.

In the book, the actress, 56, recalls her whirlwind marriage to musician Freddy Moore, 69, and how being unfaithful forced her to face some hard truths about her life. She was just 18 when they married in 1980; they divorced in 1985.

“The night before we got married, instead of working on my vows, I was calling a guy I’d met on a movie set,” Moore writes. “I snuck out of my own bachelorette party and went to his apartment.”

“What did I do that? Why didn’t I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn’t face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father,” she writes. “Because I felt there was no room to question what I’d already put in motion. I couldn’t get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it.”

Image zoom

RELATED: Demi Moore’s Memoir Reveals She Was Raped at 15 and Abused Vicodin After Miscarriage: Report

Following their split, Moore then married Bruce Willis in 1987, with whom she had three children: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah Belle, 25. The couple divorced in 2000.

Moore began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2003. In an interview with The New York Times, published on Sept. 12, More opened up about Kutcher, 41, and their 15-year age difference.

Their relationship felt like “a do-over,” she explained, “like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

The Times reported that Moore became pregnant after she and Kutcher began dating. She lost the child, a girl who she would have named Chaplin Ray, six months into the pregnancy.

RELATED: Demi Moore Writes About Addiction, Marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher in New Memoir

After the couple married in 2005, Moore and Kutcher reportedly sought out fertility treatments, but she began drinking and abusing Vicodin, and the couple divorced in 2013.

According to the Times, the couple’s split came after Moore learned that Kutcher had cheated on her. The Times says Kutcher didn’t respond to their request for comment.

Inside Out is now in stores.