Demi Lovato Reveals Role in Will Ferrell's New Comedy Film Eurovision

Demi Lovato is heading to the big screen — again!

On Tuesday, Lovato, who starred in the animated films Charming and Smurfs: The Lost Village, announced that she has joined the cast of Will Ferrell‘s upcoming comedy film Eurovision.

To reveal the news, Lovato, 27, shared a video of Ferrell, who says, “We want to make a very special announcement about a brand new cast member.”

“It just happens to be her birthday today and I made her this wonderful cake from scratch,” Ferrell, 52, continues as he holds up a cake — clearly bought from a store.

“So happy birthday, yay,” Ferrell says before smashing the cake into the camera. The clip then transitions to show Lovato blowing out the candles while on set of the movie.

The film, which stars Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan, follows Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

Lovato did not share what character she will play. A release date for the film has not yet been revealed.

The exciting announcement comes after the singer celebrated her birthday in London.

On Monday, Lovato — whose birthday is on Aug. 20 — shared a sweet video of her gal pal Ariana Grande leading a birthday chant in Lovato’s honor (as it was already Tuesday in the UK) ahead of the “thank u, next” singer’s concert at the London O2 Arena.

“This was too sweet not to post… before show prayer they did this for my bday,” Lovato captioned the clip, which shows Grande, 26, and her crew, as well as their shared manager Scooter Braun, cheering.” I’m so proud of you @arianagrande. You f—ing killed that!! I love you tons 💕.”

The pair also shared a warm embrace in the clip before Grande hit the stage.

Just before Grande’s show, Lovato also posted a mirror selfie of herself, captioning it, “Last day as 26 🖤.”

The birthday celebration didn’t end there. Lovato followed up with a final post, which shows her blowing out candles atop a birthday cake.

“Okay, last one before bed,” Lovato wrote.

“They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scotterbraun STILL forgot to press record 😂 @arianagrande’s face is everything,” Lovato said of Grande, who was visibly agitated.

“This video is a perfect glimpse of how f—ing happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. and I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you 🙏🏼🙌🏼.”