Delta Says It Didn't Demand Booksmart's 'Homosexual Content' Be Cut After Olivia Wilde Complains

A spokesperson for Delta airlines is denying reports that the airline asked for scenes to be cut out of Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed directorial debut Booksmart after several customers complained.

The issue was first brought up on Twitter when Wilde responded to a fan in shock after they said a lesbian kiss featuring one of the main characters was edited out of the airline cut of the film. While Wilde and the fan don’t mention Delta, several other users noted the same changes while watching the comedy on the airline.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Delta explained that the airline hires a third-party editing company to provide its own edit of the movie along with the unedited version. If anything in the unedited version does not meet Delta’s guidelines, then Delta runs the third party’s edit regardless of whether parts of the film that don’t violate Delta’s guidelines have already been edited out.

“Delta’s content parameters do not in any way ask for the removal of homosexual content from the film,” Delta’s statement read. “We value diversity and inclusion as core to our culture and our mission and will review our processes to ensure edited video content doesn’t conflict with these values.”

After being asked about it several times, Wilde herself watched the movie on a recent flight and outlined her experience, giving a detailed list of what exactly was cut out of the film. The actress didn’t specify which airline she was flying when she caught the censored version.

“I finally had the chance to watch an edited version of Booksmart on a flight to see exactly what had been censored. Turns out some airlines work with a third party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is … female sexuality?” Wilde wrote in the first tweet.

The actress goes on to write that she had to go through several steps in order to even watch the film, including accepting a parental advisory warning. But even though she clicked “proceed” when warned, the movie was still heavily edited.

“They muted or cut the word “vagina.” VAGINA,” Wilde’s next tweet starts. “They removed Molly’s entire scissoring sequence. (No scissor emoji?! Thread for another time…). They [removed] Molly’s masturbating and UTI story (it didn’t end well). They cut the porn moment in the Lyft (our Oscar clip).”

“They cut the second half of the animated doll sequence — because naked doll bodies – made for children – are too shocking even with no genitals. Speaking of which, they cut the word ‘genitals,’ ” her next tweet reads.

“Most disappointingly, they cut most of Amy and Hope’s love scene in the bathroom, which involves zero nudity, but does involve an essential plot point for a lead character. Wtfffff,” she followed up in another.

Wilde then points out that no curse words were cut from the film. And even in instances when characters say “f—” in the same scene as vagina, the curse word remained while vagina was censored out.

“What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?” Wilde wrote in the next tweet. “I urge every airline, especially those who pride themselves on inclusivity, to stop working with this third party company, and trust the parental advisory warning to allow viewers to opt out if they choose.”