Definitely A Walk to Remember! Mandy Moore Sings 'Only Hope' 18 Years After Movie's Release

Mandy Moore is spreading hope through music.

On Sunday, the This Is Us star, 35, performed an at-home concert for her Instagram Live viewers, throwing it back to some memorable songs from her music catalog.

One rare rendition Moore sang for fans was of “Only Hope,” the 1999 Switchfoot song that she famously made her own by covering it in 2002’s A Walk to Remember.

Playing guitar next to her on the couch, Moore’s husband Taylor Goldsmith joined her for the showcase.

“I’ll get it down … I — that was weird,” said Moore after singing the early-career song, bashful as Goldsmith, 34, told her she “nailed it.”

In the movie, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, Moore played Jamie Sullivan, the local “good girl” with a terminal cancer diagnosis who spends her last days romancing her unlikely beau, Landon, played by Shane West.

Moore sings several other songs on the soundtrack, including, “Cry,” “Someday We’ll Know” and “It’s Gonna Be Love.”

The actress — who last month released Silver Landings, her first new album in more than 10 years — opened up to a fan on Twitter in 2017 about recording “Only Hope” for the movie, admitting she was a tad nervous for the big moment.

“I loved the original version by the band Switchfoot so I was bit nervous to record it. Once we got to filming the scene, I was ready,” she recalled at the time.

Since A Walk to Remember‘s debut, Moore and West, 41, have remained pals and consistently touted the movie as a cherished experience. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly for the film’s 15th anniversary in 2017, Moore said filming her scene singing “Only Hope” was a standout for her.

“The most memorable scene for me, though, I would say, is the school play and singing [‘Only Hope’],” she said. “I remember putting on that beautiful ice blue, silk dress and everyone fawning all over it. It was the first time that I wasn’t in a ratty sweater and an over-sized housedress.”

Added Moore of the movie: “It was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience.”

At Moore’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last year, West gushed over his on-screen love interest, saying the actress’ “energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.”

“We couldn’t have been more opposite when we met,” he said. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and wearing eyeliner in my garage punk band … and you were killing it on the pop star scene.”

West shared memories of working with Moore on the film, including trying to sway her music taste.

“I was trying to get you to listen to The Clash or the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it, and you stuck to your Fleetwood Mac. Always Fleetwood Mac,” he said. “And so apparently our director for A Walk to Remember, Adam Shankman, decided, ‘Hey, yeah, why not let’s put these two together, let’s put the two opposites attract together.’ And I’m glad he did.”

He added: “Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, but it also gave me the chanced to fall for this fantastic woman.”