Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Up to No Good in Steamy Deep Water Trailer: WATCH

Deep Water is seeping closer and closer.

A new full-length trailer for the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas psychological thriller dropped Monday, giving a glimpse into some of the more sinister goings-on between the onscreen married pair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the 2-minute preview, Affleck's character Vic is shown watching his wife Melinda (de Armas) from afar as she seemingly flirts with a bevy of other men, at one point saying in a voiceover, "I just want to feel joy in my life."

"You wanna tell me why you didn't come home last night?" Vic inquires — to which Melinda replies, "Not really," while taking off her shoes.

"This isn't a game, Melinda," he says. She then responds matter-of-factly, "It's always been a game."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

RELATED: All About Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Thriller Deep Water: "Their Physical Chemistry Was So Intense"

A subsequent scene depicts Melinda screaming and pounding on a door, before a body is discovered floating in a pool.

"The truth is, if you were married to anyone else, you'd be so bored you'd kill yourself," Melinda tells Vic.

Deep Water is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, and directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lyne.

According to its official logline, the upcoming Hulu film "takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them."

Deep Water Poster for Deep Water (2022) | Credit: Hulu

An insider previously told PEOPLE of that the "physical chemistry" between Affleck, 49, and de Armas, 33, "was so intense on set" and "all anyone could talk about."

Another source added, "They had great chemistry right from the start. Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave."

Affleck and de Armas dated from 2019 until their breakup in January 2021. A separate source told PEOPLE at the time, "They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up."