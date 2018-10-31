Debra Winger Shuts Down Andy Cohen in Super Awkward Interview: 'Let's Get Something Straight'

Debra Winger is not here to play Andy Cohen‘s games — literally.

The acclaimed actress was a guest on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night where she played his popular game “Plead the Fifth.” The segment features Cohen asking celebrity guests three personal questions, though they’re allowed to not answer one of them if they choose.

Winger, it seems, wasn’t really up to dishing it out on national TV — especially when Cohen accidentally got a fact wrong in one of the questions.

After Winger, 63, insinuated that Harvey Weinstein was the “the biggest pig or misogynist” she’d ever met in Hollywood while answering the first question, Cohen, 50, went on to ask about her rumored fraught relationship with former costar Shirley MacLaine.

“Back in the ’80s, there were so many rumors about your relationship with Shirley MacLaine on Terms of Endearment. You wrote about this in your book,” Cohen starts the question before Winger quickly cuts him off.

“No! I didn’t write about her. She wrote about me!” the actress corrected. “Let’s try to get something straight. I mean, c’mon. It’s hard out here for a chimp.”

Cohen then tried to explain that he “figured” she wrote about it in her 2008 book Undiscovered, which Cohen says is “great.”

“Thank you. I wrote a book, but I didn’t write about Shirley,” Winger cheekily responded.

Things got somehow even more awkward when Cohen asked her to rank her former costars from best to worst kisser. After listing John Travolta, Richard Gere, Anthony Hopkins and Robert Redford, Cohen waited for Winger to answer only for her to shoot down the question.

“Oh god, what were you doing 40 years ago?” she asked Cohen. “So you remember somebody you kissed 30 years ago? You don’t think that you sort of are busy investigating a character, which puts you in another self state? Right now it’s pretty hard to be authentically a person.”

Andy Cohen and Debra Winger Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I’m not an actor, so I actually don’t know whether I would remember or not,” Cohen responded, adding that she could skip answering the question since she hadn’t done so yet.

“No, I mean, I dug kissing all of them,” she responded. “Some of them required a little more sucking in of the cheeks so as to simulate a tongue.”

Though the segment ended with everyone laughing, Cohen went on his Instagram story after the show where he admitted to feeling worn out and needing a drink.

“Tonight’s show was rough. The team and I are having a cocktail to hash it out. I earned a drink tonight,” he said.