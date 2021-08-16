Debra Winger originally was set to star in the lead role of Dottie, played by Geena Davis in the 1992 Penny Marshall film

Debra Winger Says She Quit A League of Their Own Over Madonna Casting Because It Became 'Elvis Film'

Debra Winger isn't being coy about why she walked away from A League of Their Own.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 66, told The Telegraph that she backed out of the 1992 Penny Marshall movie after pop star Madonna was cast to play one of the athletes in the film's ensemble. Winger said she felt it was shaping up to be "an Elvis film," not the project Winger spent three months seriously training for with the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

"The studio agreed with me because it was the only time I ever collected a pay-or-play on my contract," said Winger. "In other words, I collected my pay even though I did not play, and that's very hard to get in a court. ... As entertaining as [the final film] was, you don't walk away going 'Wow, those women did that.' You kind of go 'Is that true?' "

Geena Davis went on to play the role of Dottie Hinson, and Winger told The Telegraph that Davis "did okay." Davis, now 65, scored a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

"I certainly don't begrudge any of them," Winger said of the team involved with A League of Their Own, which also starred Tom Hanks, Lori Petty and Rosie O'Donnell. Winger added of Madonna's performance, however: "I think [her] acting career has spoken for itself."

A rep for Madonna did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Winger has been nominated for three Academy Awards, all for Best Actress in the films An Officer and a Gentleman (1982), Terms of Endearment (1983) and Shadowlands (1993). She now stars in the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman.

Madonna, now 63, earned a Golden Globe nomination for best original song for A League of Their Own's "This Used to Be My Playground." She went on to star in 1996's Evita, and directed the 2011 film W.E. It was previously reported that she is writing and directing a biopic about her life with help from Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

In 2017, Davis recalled working on the iconic sports movie, including her audition process: "[Marshall] wanted to make sure I could throw a ball, so that happened. I threw the ball to her, competently got it to her, she caught it and said, 'Okay.' That was the whole audition," she told USA Today.

Davis also remembered hesitancy about working with a famous musician like Madonna.

"She was Madonna. We wondered if we were going to be able to talk to her. Was she going to have an entourage? Were they going to put up walls around her where she stands?" she said. "... But she was so game. She was a trooper."

Winger told PEOPLE in 2017 about taking a break from Hollywood at 40 and clashing with some of her costars.