Debra Messing Says She Would Rather Be Stuck in an Elevator with Donald Trump Than Susan Sarandon

The feud continues.

During an interview on Thursday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Debra Messing responded to a viewer who called and asked: “Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with? Trump or Susan Sarandon?”

“Ooooh,” the audience could be heard saying as the Will & Grace actress took a brief moment to think about it.

“I think Trump,” Messing said with a grimace.

Host Andy Cohen looked surprised and responded, “Wow, I thought you were going to go the other way!”

He added, “But you know what, maybe you could make some policy changes. You’re a very convincing person.”

“Yes! I think that, you know, if I had a moment alone with him that maybe I could,” she said.

Messing and Sarandon made headlines in the months leading up to the 2016 election and reignited that feud in early September when Messing tweeted at Sarandon to “STFU SUSAN.”

At the time, Sarandon, 72, had told Variety she believed Trump’s presidency had inspired more women to run for office. (Sarandon later tweeted her quotes were taken out of context.)

Despite the inaccuracy of Sarandon’s quote, Messing tweeted, “Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that [Hillary Clinton] IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum.”

Sarandon responded, writing “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline”.

The women continued to swipe at each other through retweets. Messing retweeted a tweet that read: “[Sarandon] seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages.”

Messing also retweeted another response that said Hillary Clinton deserves praise for inspiring more women to run, not Trump.