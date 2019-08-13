Debra Messing Takes Another Swipe at Susan Sarandon Over Trump: 'Liking the Revolution?'

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty; Anthony Harvey/Getty

Some feuds never die.

Debra Messing has hit out at Susan Sarandon, reigniting their political Twitter war that originally started in 2016 over their opposing stances on the then-presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Messing, 50, and Sarandon, 72, first went head-to-head in March 2016 after Sarandon, an outspoken Bernie Sanders supporter, expressed her reluctance to vote for Clinton in a general election against Donald Trump. Messing criticized her at time for “not clearly disavowing” Trump.

On Monday, Messing again took aim at Sarandon, tweeting, “Hey Susan Sarandon, how are you liking the revolution?”

Her tweet referred to Sarandon’s original comments made to MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, where she said, “Some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately if he gets in. Things will really explode.”

Sarandon has been a vocal critic of the Democratic party for years, while Messing was a vocal supporter of Clinton throughout her failed campaign.

Although the Will & Grace star did not directly tag Sarandon, her tweet did not go unnoticed.

The Academy Award winner quipped back, tweeting, “Happy so many ideas labeled impossible/radical in 2016 like Medicare 4 All, fighting climate change, $15 min wage & tuition free college are now mainstream & supported by majority. Racial, economic & social injustice must be addressed with systemic change.”

Alongside a picture Sanders, Sarandon concluded her tweet with an invitation to Messing: “You’re welcome to join.”

Two years after they initially sparred, Messing waded back into the feud when she tweeted “STFU SUSAN” in September 2018, after Sarandon told Variety that she believed Trump’s presidency had inspired more women to run for office.

“Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that [Hillary Clinton] IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum,” Messing tweeted, while sharing Variety‘s interview with Sarandon.

Sarandon responded, writing “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline”.

Sarandon continued to stand up for her comments to Variety at the time, writing “I understand why @Variety’s clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh,” referring to then-ongoing confirmation hearings for the new Supreme Court justice.