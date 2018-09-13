Debra Messing Retweets That Susan Sarandon Is 'Happy at the Suffering of Others' Amid Feud

The feud between Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon is not letting up any time soon.

After Messing slammed Sarandon for a video interview in which she says Donald Trump’s presidency has inspired women and minorities to run for office (Sarandon blamed Messing’s ire on a clickbait headline), the women continued to swipe at each other on Twitter via pointed retweets.

Messing, 50, took aim at the 71-year-old with a retweet accusing Sarandon of not caring about the families separated at the border.

“I would literally pay for a service to purge @SusanSarandon in every form from my feed. This woman has borne no pain from her stance on Trump and seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages. But thankfully she’s inspired,” the retweet said, in response to the video of Sarandon.

I would literally pay for a service to purge @SusanSarandon in every form from my feed. This woman has borne no pain from her stance on Trump and seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages. But thankfully she’s inspired. https://t.co/Jbq0hqcm67 — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) September 12, 2018

Messing also retweeted another response that said Hillary Clinton deserves praise for inspiring more women to run, not Trump.

“Every time Hillary Clinton ran, she inspired more women to run. Every time Hillary Clinton fought for Civil Rights, she inspired more PoC to run. Giving a man accolades for a woman’s accomplishments is one of the basic tenets of Patriarchy, you insipid t—waffle,” the retweet read.

Sarandon meanwhile continued to stand up for herself by pointing out that the video shows a different sentiment than what the headline implied, accusing the outlet of clickbait to draw outrage.

“I understand why @Variety’s clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said,” Sarandon tweeted.

I understand why @Variety's clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/0G2MCpVpgi — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

The feud between the two reignited on Wednesday when Messing saw the video’s headline and began railing against Sarandon on Twitter. The two feuded all the way up to the 2016 presidential election and continued to trade words after Trump’s win.

“STFU SUSAN,” Messing tweeted. “Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that [Hillary Clinton] IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum.”

Sarandon was quick to respond, tweeting, “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue..”

Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon #VarietyStudio presented by @att at #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/eVIsI9kAWe — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2018

In her tweets, Messing countered that people have been inspired to run out of “desperation” and “panic” because of Trump. She also took aim at Sarandon opposing Clinton during the 2016 presidential election in favor of Bernie Sanders, and then continuing to campaign against her when she won the Democratic primary over Sanders.

Sarandon has been a vocal critic of the Democratic party for years, while Messing was a vocal supporter of Clinton throughout her failed campaign.