Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon's Two-Year Twitter War Just Got Uglier: Inside Their Feud

Two years after Debra Messing and Susan Sarandon made headlines with their Twitter feud in the months leading up to the 2016 election, it doesn’t look like tensions have cooled between the two actresses.

Messing and Sarandon’s long-running feud was recently reignited when Messing, 50, tweeted “STFU SUSAN” earlier this week after Sarandon, 71, told Variety that she believed Donald Trump’s presidency had inspired more women to run for office.

“STFU SUSAN,” Messing tweeted. “Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that [Hillary Clinton] IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum.”

STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children https://t.co/UuXLLdahaB — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 12, 2018

Sarandon responded, writing “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline”.

Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety's clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue… https://t.co/pAIxBDNW5G — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

The women continued to swipe at each other through retweets. Messing retweeted a tweet that read: “[Sarandon] seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages.”

I would literally pay for a service to purge @SusanSarandon in every form from my feed. This woman has borne no pain from her stance on Trump and seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages. But thankfully she’s inspired. https://t.co/Jbq0hqcm67 — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) September 12, 2018

Messing also retweeted another response that said Hillary Clinton deserves praise for inspiring more women to run, not Trump.

“Every time Hillary Clinton ran, she inspired more women to run. Every time Hillary Clinton fought for Civil Rights, she inspired more PoC to run. Giving a man accolades for a woman’s accomplishments is one of the basic tenets of Patriarchy, you insipid t—waffle,” the retweet read. Sarandon continued to stand up for her comments to Variety, writing “I understand why @Variety’s clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh”, referring to the ongoing confirmation hearings for the new Supreme Court Justice. I understand why @Variety's clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/0G2MCpVpgi — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) September 12, 2018

Though their tweets have been heating up in the past few days, the two actresses’ feud actually began over two years ago. In the run-up to the 2016 election, Sarandon (an out-spoken Bernie Sanders supporter) said on MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, “I think a lot of people are like, ‘Sorry, I just can’t bring myself to vote for [Hillary Clinton].’ Some people feel that Donald Trump will bring the revolution immediately if he gets in. Things will really explode.”

Messing, a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter in the 2016 election, criticized Sarandon on Twitter, writing, “Susan Sarandon muses tht Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary.Wonder if she’d say that if she were poor,gay,Muslim or immgrnt”.

Susan Sarandon muses tht Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary.Wonder if she'd say that if she were poor,gay,Muslim or immgrnt — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

Sarandon took to Twitter after the 2016 MSNBC interview to clarify that she would never vote for Trump, but Messing continued to call out the actress for not clearly disavowing Trump.

Then why didn't you say that? Please make that clear in the future. For women's sake if for no one else. https://t.co/gzB55L43qj — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

Sarandon responded that she was tweeting in defense of “passionate, principled independents & first-time voters who would not be voting if it weren’t for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn’t represent, it is a dilemma.”

.@DebraMessing For those passionate, principled independents & first-time voters who would not be voting (1/2) — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 30, 2016

.@DebraMessing if it weren't for Sanders & whose interests HC doesn't represent, it is a dilemma. (2/2) — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) March 30, 2016

Messing then continued to respond to Sarandon in a long Twitter thread, beginning with “Your position, as a life long advocate 4 the underepresented, is what matters to me.”

1-You are not a first time voter.Your position,as a life long advocate 4 the underepresented,is what matters to me. https://t.co/oLueAHCaUe — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 30, 2016

Even Rosie O’Donnell, among other celebrities, got involved in the 2016 Twitter feud, tweeting Messing a Huffington Post opinion piece titled “Why Susan Sarandon Is Right About Hillary”, to which Sarandon responded with a kissy-face emoji.

@SusanSarandon – fracking and monsanto – i agree u = articulate – informed – passionate – inspirational – as always — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 31, 2016

Their feud only continued once the election ended. After the 2016 election, Sarandon tweeted that Clinton voters should “reach out in dialogue to those who voted 4 him. We can’t afford a blanket judgement of them. We need allies in that camp. Possible.”

True but reach out in dialogue to those who voted 4 him. We can't afford a blanket judgement of them. We need allies in that camp. Possible. https://t.co/edACdanlaH — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) November 14, 2016

Messing, outraged, responded to Sarandon’s tweet after the election writing, “NOW she wants to give racist, islamophobic, homophobic, sexist,mysogynists a chance!”

JESUS CHRIST. NOW she wants to give racist, islamophobic, homophobic, sexist,mysogynists a chance!"Pure" 4 Bernie. FUCK everyone else. https://t.co/i4oenS2lgb — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 15, 2016

Sarandon has been a vocal critic of the Democratic party for years, while Messing was a vocal supporter of Clinton throughout her failed campaign.