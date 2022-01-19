Debi Mazar Reacts to Julia Fox Casting Rumor in Upcoming Madonna Film: 'I'd Obviously Be Flattered'

"I think she is gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress," Debi Mazar says of Julia Fox

Debi Mazar is just as curious about Madonna's upcoming biopic as the superstar's eager fans.

The Younger actress and longtime pal of the pop icon responded to reports that Uncut Gems star Julia Fox is in talks to portray Mazar in a movie Madonna is making, as Entertainment Weekly previously reported. Mazar, 57, said it's "surreal" to think she'll be played by someone in a film — and thinks Fox, 31, could even play Madonna herself.

"My phone has literally blown up this past week after it was announced that @juliafox took a meeting with @madonna for her film. The press is asking me to verify rumors, and paparazzi are literally DM-ing me to ask to photograph me so they can submit comparisons of Julia and I," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "The one who looks exactly like me is my 19 year old daughter Evelina, but she is not an accomplished actress…YET…."

"I find it all quite amusing, but what I find most interesting is that someone will be playing ME! It's surreal!" continued Mazar. "I have NO idea how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind. We have been friends for so dam [sic] long, I'm curious! It sure has been a journey."

Mazar added that Madonna, 63, has "an epic story to tell."

"Our friendship is most precious to me and Madonna is a great visionary. I can't wait to see what she does!" she said, adding of Fox, "I've never met @juliafox in person. I interviewed her once. I think she is gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress! Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young [than] of myself! I'd obviously be flattered."

Julia Fox Credit: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

"I wish the best to all the gals who audition! If you need dance moves or accent coaching, gimme a ring," she concluded. "Here's a few pics from the early period. I was 18, skinny and blonde. Ok..Now I can avoid the press questions on this matter."

Fox commented on the post, "Love you Debi!!!! ❤️ 👑"

On Thursday, Madonna posted a series of photos on Instagram posing with Fox, writing in the caption, "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up." Also pictured were athletes Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather, plus Fox's new boyfriend, Kanye West.

Madonna has been working on the movie about her life for years now, collaborating on a draft of the screenplay with Oscar winner Diablo Cody, who wrote Juno and Jennifer's Body.