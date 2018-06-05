Todd Fisher Says Debbie Reynolds 'Willed Herself Right Off This Planet' to Be with Carrie

Debbie Reynolds‘ bond with Carrie Fisher was so strong that the late Hollywood icon “willed herself right off this planet” after Carrie’s death so that her daughter would never be alone.

So says Reynolds’ only son Todd Fisher in his new memoir My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie (out now), which details the double shock of losing his sister and mother a day apart in December 2016.

Carrie died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack onboard a plane. Reynolds died the following day at the age of 84. According to Todd, Reynolds was only thinking about her daughter in her final moments — even telling him “I want to be with Carrie” moments before her death.

But that doesn’t mean that Reynolds died of a broken heart, claims Todd.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Though that was the common theory at the time, Todd, 60, wrote in his book “that’s simply not true,”

“Take it from the son who was there, who knew her better than anyone else on earth,” he wrote, USA Today reported. “Debbie Reynolds willed herself right off this planet to personally see to it that Carrie would never be alone. That had been her driving force all of Carrie’s life, including having me so that Carrie wouldn’t be an only child, and it continued to be her driving force when Carrie left.”

“There was no way to misinterpret Debbie… she said she really wanted to be with Carrie.” Todd Fisher on the legacy and death of mother and sister #DebbieReynolds & #CarrieFisher. #MegynTODAY pic.twitter.com/tIArJVZXdl — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) June 5, 2018

Todd further expanded on this outlook on Tuesday, during a visit to Megyn Kelly Today.

“I got annoyed, in fact, when people kept saying that [she died of a broken heart],” he said. “That seems to be the obvious response but since I was this close to her when she left, and words were spoken literally moments before she left, there was no way to misinterpret.”

“I was sitting with her in her bed,” he added. “She had some words with me where she really wanted to be with Carrie. I thought she was speaking ethereally, I didn’t know she meant in the next 30 minutes. My mother knew how to make an entrance and an exit. I did not know I was witnessing anything of the sort.”

Todd Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in 1989 Ron Galella/WireImage

According to Todd, Reynolds was recapping things she wanted him to handle after her death.

“She had said, for example, ‘I don’t want a big fancy memorial tomb,’ ” he recalled to Kelly. “And then she to me, hours before she left, ‘Maybe it would be good to have something since now that Carrie was gone — fans might want to come and see Carrie and I might want to be there with her.’ ”

“The next thing she knows, she closes her eyes and said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,’ ” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Lourd Opens Up About Life After Loss of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds: ‘Now I Get to Be Just Billie’

Though it was difficult for Todd to lose his mother and sister so closely, he said that looking back, he was grateful for the close relationship they had.

“There were no unspoken words, unspoken things — things that needed to be said. No regrets, so to speak,” he said. “It would have been way harder had I not been able to say the important things to her.”