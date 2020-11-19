Christmas On the Square premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix

Debbie Allen Hilariously Snatches Jenifer Lewis' Wig Off Her Head On Christmas On the Square Set

Debbie Allen and Jenifer Lewis are cooking up a storm for their latest Dolly Parton-holiday film, Christmas On the Square.

Allen, 70, shared a comical video ahead of the premiere of the Netflix film in which she attempted to school Lewis, 63, on movie-making etiquette.

"I don’t know why I gotta come here Friday night just to turn—," Lewis pretended to complain as she stood in front of Allen.

Interjecting, Allen stepped closer to Lewis as she said, "Jenifer Lewis, if you have one close up in the scene and it take 8 hours, you come in."

As she said, "That’s being a diva," Allen snatched Lewis' wig from her head as their costars and the crew filmed the scene on their phones.

Lewis hilariously ran away from the set as she exaggerated her horror over losing her wig.

"#TBT to that one time I had to snatch @JeniferLewisForReal’s wig on set! 😂," Allen wrote in the caption. "#ChristmasOnTheSquare premieres this Sunday on @NetflixFilm! HOLLA ✨."

The film follows the story of Regina Fuller, a Scrooge-like figure played by Christine Baranski who returns to her hometown to evict residents following her father's death — and cruelly sets the eviction deadline as Christmas Eve. Parton, 74, plays the angel trying to teach Baranski’s character how to be kinder.

Allen directed the film, which also stars Lewis, Treat Williams, Josh Segarra, Jeanine Mason, Mary Lane Haskell and Matthew Johnson.

The movie takes its name from one of Parton's new songs on her upcoming Christmas album.

When the poster for the film was released in September, Allen promised the movie would bring ample "joy."

"#ChristmasOnTheSquare will bring the JOY the world needs right now," the Grey's Anatomy star tweeted. "@DollyParton and the entire cast were amazing to work with. God Bless Sam Haskell and @NetflixFamily for making it happen."