Deadpool's Brianna Hildebrand Says Publicists Offered to Keep Her Gay Sexuality 'Under Wraps'

In Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds‘ character doesn’t bat an eye when fellow mutant hero Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by Brianna Hildebrand, introduces him to her girlfriend Yukio. In fact, Yukio and Deadpool strike up a sweet rapport that recurs in every scene they appear in together.

Reynolds, a producer on the sequel, even asked Hildebrand, who identifies as gay, to sign off on the fact that her character spent so much time with her new girlfriend.

“Ryan just sent me an email and was like, ‘How would you feel about this?’ ” Hildebrand, 21, tells Playboy. “And so that’s great—I’m glad he asked me how I would feel about it. Obviously, I was like, ‘I feel amazing about it. Let’s do it!’ I am glad that he asked me, though. I probably would have been like, ‘Wow.’ ”

Hildebrand (right) in Deadpool 2 with her girlfriend Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna.

But Hildebrand — who lives with her girlfriend, set decorator Jonneke Grisham — says that off screen her relationship hasn’t always been as well received.

“I remember going to a few different publicists and that being on the forefront of their mind, like ‘How would you like to go about this? We can keep this under wraps, if that’s what you would like,’ ” she recalls. “It just kind of surprised me a little bit because I was like, ‘I didn’t suggest that.’ I’m totally fine with who I am. I know that that’s how Hollywood used to work. But they didn’t really know me—maybe they thought I was [private]. I’d rather just be like, ‘This is what it is.’ ”

And the Texas native ignores neigh-sayers on social media as well. “Most people are really nice — some people are mean,” she continues to Playboy, adding that the hate is “a given — it’s the internet. Normally, it’s males sending me weird messages about who I’m into, or what I’m doing. But it’s not that big of a deal.”

Reynolds‘ support has made playing one of the Marvel universe’s first openly gay characters easier. The actor, 41, even let Hildebrand into his world with wife Blake Lively and daughters James, 3, and Inez, 19 months, when he brought the youngsters to set.

“They’d be in their pink superhero suits, running around, having a grandiose time,” Hildebrand says. “He has this new-dad vibe that people don’t really know about.”