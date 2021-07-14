Deadpool Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spoof Promoting Ryan Reynolds' New Film Free Guy

The action-packed Free Guy is set to hit theaters on Aug. 13

Deadpool has officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe — just not quite the way that fans expected.

In a new promotional video for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie Free Guy, the 44-year-old actor reprises his foul-mouthed antihero role to promote the film with the help of Korg, a motion-capture role from the MCU played by fellow Free Guy star, Taika Waititi.

With Deadpool operating his own video channel that reacts to movie trailers in the clip, the comic book character sits with Korg as the pair crack jokes about the film's preview, including numerous digs at Reynolds.

"Oh, his face is so punchable," Deadpool says at one point during the clip, later referring to Reynolds as a "Canadian [Bendecit] Cumberbatch" in another.

The four-and-a-half minute-long teaser trailer is made possible now that Disney, which owns Marvel, also claims ownership of 20th Century Studios — previously 20th Century Fox — home of Deadpool and Free Guy.

"DP is officially in the MCU!" Reynolds wrote alongside the clip on Instagram. "He's starting with reaction videos, then some social influencer work, onto Parks appearances all leading up to some after-credit work by 2030."

On Twitter, the actor shared the same video and jokingly wrote, "If you include Deadpool's cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made."

Meanwhile, Waititi, 45, tweeted, "This is the third FIRST TIME I've ever worked with Ryan [Reynolds]," referring to the pair's previous collaboration on Free Guy, as well as their work together on 2011's Green Lantern.

Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, a non-playable character (NPC) who becomes conscientious of his role in a video game and must survive the game's coders and the game company's boss, played by Waititi, on their quest to eliminate him. The Shawn Levy-directed film also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery and Joe Keery, among others.