Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting even more super than it was before.

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in March 2019, fans have speculated about the future of the Deadpool franchise, especially in light of the massive success it saw from the original film in 2016 and its 2018 sequel.

But have no fear superhero stans! Ryan Reynolds and his titular role are in good hands as Deadpool 3 is slated to make its MCU debut in 2024. In addition to teaming up with Marvel Studios, Reynolds is set to reunite with Shawn Levy who's helming the film. Oh, and who else is getting in on the action? Hugh Jackman, of course.

Between Wolverine's involvement and the film's release date, here's everything we know about Deadpool 3 so far.

What will Deadpool 3 be about?

Little plot details have been disclosed for Deadpool 3 — but if there's one thing for certain, it's that Wolverine has clawed his way into the scene. And you know what that means! Hugh Jackman has too.

While the substantialness of Jackman's role in the third installment remains unclear, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that his part will be more than just a cameo.

Jackman and Reynolds first teased Wolverine's role in the film in a cheeky Instagram Reel from September 2022, in which Jackman attempted to reveal the plot, only to be drowned out when Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" suddenly started playing in the teaser.

But in MCU fashion, there will be no shortage of action! Jackman confirmed that fact when speaking to PEOPLE in October 2022, where he also said, "I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman told PEOPLE exclusively.

Which cast members are returning for Deadpool 3?

Reynolds will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson, better known by his wise-cracking alias Deadpool. While the complete cast has yet to be confirmed, Reynold hinted Leslie Uggams, who plays Deadpool's elderly yet feisty roommate, Blind Al, is set to return. Although the duo shares a love-hate relationship on the screen, their bond in real life is what caused speculation regarding her reprisal.

When Uggams congratulated her fellow Deadpool costar on The Adam Project hitting number one on Netflix in March 2022, Reynolds responded with a sneaky reply.

He tweeted: "Thank you, Leslie. See you soon," followed by three sword emojis — a subtle nod to Deadpool's blades, of which he named Bea and Arthur.

Who's joining the Deadpool 3 cast?

Although Reynold's confirmed that Taylor Swift is not joining the cast of Deadpool 3, he did confirm that Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine, a character the actor has become synonymous with since 2000's X-Men.

This will mark the 10th time Jackman has played the clawed character, following James Mangold's 2017 gritty R-rated Logan. But despite his long history as Wolverine, Reynolds is passionate about making the character's Deadpool debut feel new.

"His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning," said Reynolds in a video posted to Twitter announcing the casting news.

When will Deadpool 3 take place?

Seeing as Wolverine actually dies in Logan, fans have also speculated that the film will take place prior to the events of the 2017 film.

Although the exact timing has yet to be confirmed, Reynolds did reassure fans that "Logan takes place in 2029," clarifying that it's a "totally separate thing. "Logan died in Logan. Not touching that," the actor said in a video.

Who is directing Deadpool 3?

Shawn Levy is set to direct the film, taking over the role from David Leitch, who cited scheduling as his reason for not returning for the third installment. Although directing Deadpool is a first for Levy, it's not his first collaboration with the superhero star.

Reynolds and Levy unforgettably joined forces in 20th Century's Free Guy and Netflix's The Adam Project. Deadpool 3 will simply complete the hat trick for the talented team.

Who is writing Deadpool 3?

Following Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin exit from the film, the script will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films.

Is there a Deadpool 3 trailer?

An official Deadpool 3 trailer has yet to be released. Though Reynolds has been sharing fun promotional videos for the film on social media, including his spoof Q&A about the film with Jackman.

When will Deadpool 3 premiere?

Though not many details have been revealed about Deadpool's third installment, a release date has been announced. Deadpool 3 is expected to premiere on Sept. 6, 2024, and will mark the first film in Phase 6 of the MCU.