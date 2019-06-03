Carpe Diem! Dead Poets Society Turns 30: See Where the Cast Is Now

Dead Poets Society
Dead Poets Society, released in theaters in 1989, is famous for the quote:
“Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary,” Robin Williams says in the film, urging his young class to live life to the fullest.
30 years later, the phrase still resonates with audiences, as does the emotional drama about a group of boys who are forever changed by their English teacher.
Click through to see where the cast is now.
Robin Williams
Williams gave one of the most iconic performances of his celebrated career as John Keating, an eccentric English professor at an all-boys school who develops a deep bond with his students.
Though he was known for comedy, the dramatic turn paved the way for other roles like Awakenings and Good Will Hunting.
Williams would go on to become one of the world’s most beloved icons until his death in 2014 at the age of 63. Tributes poured in from around the world, inlcuding many people standing on desks and quoting the famous “Oh, Captain! My Captain!” scene from the movie.
Robert Sean Leonard
Robert Sean Leonard was only 20 when he starred in Dead Poets Society as the conflicted Neil Perry, who struggled against his father’s wishes for his future and his love of theater.
Since then, Leonard has carved a successful path in Hollywood with multiple projects a year. His most memorable role came in 2004 when he costarred alongside Hugh Laurie in House until 2012.
Leonard, now 50, currently appears in The Hot Zone alongside Julianna Margulies, an adaptation of the novel about the ebola crisis.
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke’s shy Todd Anderson kicks the whole story off when he starts attending Walton and is paired up with Leonard’s Neil.
Hawke, who was only 18 when the movie premiered, has become one of Hollywood’s most respected and hardest-working actors with a career full of celebrated movies.
Hawke, now 48, has collected four Academy Award nominations in the 30 years since Dead Poets Society premiered, with the most recent one coming in 2015 for Boyhood.
Josh Charles
Josh Charles was 17 years old and acting in his second-ever film when he took on the role of Knox Overstreet.
The actor, now 47, has since managed to make a name for himself in both comedy and drama, including his latest role on Law & Order True Crime about the Menendez brothers murders.
Gale Hansen
Hansen, who was 29 when the movie came out, was one of the oldest boys in the cast. He played Charlie Dalton, who eventually gets the group in trouble by posting an article under their name in the school paper. He’s expelled for punching Cameron in the face after his classmate blames Neil’s death on their professor.
Hansen continued working in the ’90s and had a starring role in the TV series Class of ’96. He later stepped away from acting after his last role in 1998.
Hansen now works as a film executive.
Dylan Kussman
After getting his break in Dead Poets Society as Richard Cameron, the classmate who panics and blames Keating for Neil’s death, Kussman continued working regularly in both film and TV. He most recently appeared in Clint Eastwood’s latest movie, The Mule.
James Waterson
After playing Gerard Pitts in Dead Poets, Waterson went on to star in another movie in 1989 before taking a break from Hollywood until a one-episode role on Law & Order in 1999. He last appeared in episodes of prominent TV shows like Blindspot, The Blacklist and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Allelon Ruggiero
Ruggiero starred as Steven Meeks, one of the dead poets taught by John Keating. After taking a 10-year break in 2004, Ruggiero has appeared in several TV shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.