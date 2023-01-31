Batman and Robin, Superman and Supergirl Movies in the Works as DC Studios Reshapes

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said, "We'll incorporate characters from the past, but mostly we'll cast anew"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 31, 2023 04:44 PM
BATMAN AND ROBIN, Chris O'Donnell, George Clooney, 1997
Chris O'Donnell and George Clooney in 1997's Batman & Robin. Photo: Warner Bros/Everett

A new slate of superhero movies has been unveiled, making way for new Batman and Superman portrayals.

Writer/director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran became the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films, at Warner Bros. this past October, promising a reconfiguration of the superhero franchise, a direct competitor with Disney's Marvel Studios.

On Tuesday, Gunn and Safran previewed their vision for the first chapter of planned movies and television series, which are subject to change, of course. They also specified that Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will still come out this year as planned.

The first of the films will be Superman: Legacy (written by Gunn and featuring a new actor as the lead hero), which Safran said will be "the start of the DCU" when it's out July 11, 2025, according to Variety. The other proposed films include The Authority, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing.

Additionally, The Brave and the Bold will feature the new DCU's Batman as well as Robin. However, Robert Pattinson will still continue on as Batman, with his franchise considered separate from the DCU. His The Batman Part II is intended to debut in October 2025. (Joaquin Phoenix's Joker sequel with Lady Gaga is also continuing as a separate world from the primary DCU.)

ROBERT PATTINSON-Bruce Wayne/Batman; Photographer SelectJonathan Olley
Robert Pattinson in The Batman (2022). Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

As for television shows (which will cross over with the film titles), there'll be Creature Commandos, a Suicide Squad spin-off for Viola Davis's character Waller, a Green Lantern show called Lanterns, a Wonder Woman prequel of sorts called Paradise Lost, and a comedy called Booster Gold.

"One of our strategies is to take our diamond characters — which is Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman — and we use them to prop up other characters that people don't know," Gunn said Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Safran added, "To build those lesser known properties into the diamond properties of tomorrow."

About stars like Gal Gadot or Jason Momoa potentially still popping up as their characters moving forward, Safran said, according to Deadline, "There's no reason why any of the characters or the actors that play in those characters are not part of the DCU. There's nothing that prohibits that from happening. We'll incorporate characters from the past, but mostly we'll cast anew."

